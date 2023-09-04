Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with voter Heather Mullins at Monday’s Labor Day picnic sponsored by the Salem Republican Town Committee.

 PAUL FEELY/UNION LEADER

SALEM — It wasn’t just a picnic, it was a chance for Republican presidential candidates — a record number of them — to make their pitch to voters on a hot and humid Labor Day afternoon.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Texas congressman Will Hurd and former Cranston, Rhode Island, Mayor Steve Laffey all spoke and mingled with attendees at the Salem Republican Town Committee’s annual Labor Day picnic, making brief campaign speeches and hoping to capture interest from voters.

Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy talks with two young supporters at Monday’s Salem Republican Committee picnic.
Presidential hopeful Will Hurd of Texas speaks with an attendee at the Salem Republican Town Committee’s annual Labor Day picnic.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks with reporters at the Salem Republican Town Committee’s annual Labor Day picnic on Monday.