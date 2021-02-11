.Salem selectmen voted this week to forward “shocking” text messages to state and federal investigators as part of an investigation into the town’s former deputy police chief.
Former Salem Deputy Police Chief Robert Morin, who is suing the town, sent Facebook text messages to certain members of the Salem Budget Committee last week, congratulating them for taking Selectman Jim Keller to task for erroneous comments he made about the town manager’s raise.
Keller received the texts from someone after the meeting. Morin’s attorney said there is no cause for fuss.
Keller presented one of the two text messages during Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting and proposed that Town Manager Chris Dillon forward the text to town counsel, the state Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.
“I was provided information that was shocking, disturbing, maybe worse,” Keller said.
The motion passed, with Selectman Bob Bryant the only “no” vote.
In a statement Wednesday, Morin’s attorney, Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, downplayed the messages, calling them “benign” and “harmless.” Amodeo-Vickery said the board’s decision to send them to authorities demonstrates a lack of respect for Morin’s freedom of speech.
Morin has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s Office since January 2019. He has sued the town for defamation.
Town officials are withholding the identities of the messages’ recipients.
Upon request, the town provided a Union Leader correspondent with copies of both texts. The message presented Monday said, “Make me proud tomorrow night (wink emoji). These dirty bastards need to go.”
Keller said it was his understanding the message was sent to one or more Budget Committee members on the night of Thursday, Feb. 4.
Keller has been harshly criticized for a misleading statement he made about Dillon’s most recent salary increase.
Months ago, Keller said the increase, which raised Dillon’s salary by $12,000 to about $150,000 annually, was contractual. At the time, committee members interpreted that to mean the increase was automatic. Later they were upset to learn Dillon’s contract contained no such clause.
Keller clarified Saturday that the raise was a board decision and that Dillon’s contract contained no predetermined annual increase, nor would he support one. He apologized for the misstatement.
Committee members, including Vice Chair Steve Goddu, said they felt misled. Keller told committee members there was “nothing nefarious here.”
On Tuesday, a second text message came to light, which Keller provided to Dillon.
The second message read, “Bravo. Well done. Keller is still lying but calling him out publicly is a step in the right direction.”
Dillon said Wednesday the second text message will also be sent to authorities for their investigation.
This is not the first time Morin was found to be communicating with town officials. Last month, the Union Leader reported Morin sent an email to former Selectman Lisa Withrow in October, in what town officials believe was an effort to aid Withrow’s attempt to fire Dillon.
After selectmen expressed concern over potential ethics violations and called for further investigation, Withrow resigned from the board days later. In her resignation letter, Withrow denied any wrongdoing.