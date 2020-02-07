Following their top-two finish in Iowa’s controversial caucus this week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., faced scrutiny from moderators and attacks from their opponents in Friday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sanders’ “democratic socialist” label would stick to the entire Democratic ticket and sink Democrats among moderates. He took aim at Buttigieg, too, saying he has not yet demonstrated an ability to muster broad support, especially among black and Latino voters.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, noted that Buttigieg said on the campaign trail that he found the impeachment hearings exhausting.
“It’s harder to lead,” she said, than to criticize Washington. “We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing.”
Klobuchar also went after Sanders, especially deflating his effort to portray himself as a victim.
“I like Bernie,” she said, and talked about working on an amendment with him to lower drug costs.
New York businessman Andrew Yang told Buttigieg that he misread President Donald Trump’s election — Trump is a symptom, not the cause of despair.
Although many of the candidates piled on to Buttigieg and Sanders, the Iowa front-runners found time to target each other.
Buttigieg said the Democratic nominee should not divide the party with a “my way or the highway” approach, a not-subtle reference to Sanders.
“We’ve got to bring as many people as we can into this process,” he said.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., largely stayed out of the fray, presenting herself as a candidate who can unify the party.
The result was that the more pugilistic candidates got more speaking time.
Driving voter turnout
“I believe the way we beat Trump is to have the largest voter turnout in the history of this country,” Sanders said, asserting that he could generate the excitement needed to mobilize previously inactive voters.
Although voter turnout for the Iowa caucuses was about the same as in 2016 and far short of 2008’s record levels, Sanders pointed to record turnout among young voters.
Sanders spread blame for low turnout among the entire field. “All of us could have done a better job of bringing out our supporters,” he said.
New Hampshire needs a unifier, Klobuchar said.
When she ran for office in Minnesota, Klobuchar said she drew the support of independents and moderate Republicans.
“Truly Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is to have a candidate that would bring people in from the middle,” she said.
Warren spoke about what she thought the Democratic party as a whole should stand for.
“We’re the Democrats! We should be the party on the side of hard-working people,” she said. “And we can bring in independents and Republicans on that.”
Sanders said, “The way you bring people together is to present an agenda that works for the working people of this country, not the billionaire class.”
Among the policies Sanders said would unify the majority of voters were higher taxes for the wealthy and a $15 minimum wage — a proposal that has failed to surmount Republican opposition in New Hampshire.
Biden said the nominee would have to reach out to communities of color.
“We’ve got to stop taking the black community for granted,” Biden said. He said drug offenders should get treatment, not prison, and that the government needed to encourage loans to entrepreneurs and home buyers of color.
Biden highlights his record
Biden underlined his role in Obama administration policies popular with Democrats— negotiating the Iran nuclear deal, passing the Affordable Care Act and bringing China into the Paris climate accord.
“I was there. I was involved in that,” Biden said. “We were just beginning. It was just the beginning of what will be the future of moving this country beyond where it is now in significant ways.”
“We cannot solve the problems before us by looking back,” Buttigieg countered.