Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s reelection campaign announced another big endorsement early Monday, with SEA/SEIU 1984 leadership announcing its members are backing her bid for a third term in office.
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 represents public and private sector employees around the state, with over 500 members living in Manchester.
In addition, many SEA-represented worksites are based in the Queen City, including Manchester Community College, the Sununu Youth Services Center, Health and Human Services district office and several state liquor stores.
In announcing the endorsement, union leadership noted Craig’s handling of the city during the pandemic and “vision for the future.”
“We couldn’t be any prouder to endorse anyone than to endorse Mayor Craig,” said SEA/SEIU 1984 President Rich Gulla in a statement. “She will bring great energy and ideas to office, as proven throughout her last two terms, she will continue to get things done.”
“Joyce has been a terrific mayor,” said KJ Desjardin, a union member and Manchester resident, in a statement.
“She has handled the problems facing the citizens of Manchester with grit and determination. She has been open, honest and deliberate in her actions.”
In a statement, Craig said she was honored to have the backing of the SEA.
“Across our city and state, SEA members work every day to keep New Hampshire running,” said Craig. “Their work is invaluable to the success of our community and I look forward to continuing to work with them to build a stronger Manchester.”
Craig has also been endorsed by Teamsters Local 633, EMILY’s List, and Democracy for America.
Teamsters Local 633 includes municipal and school district employees, as well as UPS and warehouse workers, among others.
In total, Teamsters Local 633 represents about 5,500 members who work in New Hampshire, with approximately 1,500 members and retirees living in Manchester.