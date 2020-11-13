Rogers Johnson, president of the Seacoast chapter of the NAACP and statewide leader on racial issues, has passed away. He was 62.
His family made the announcement on social media saying Johnson died on Thursday. The Stratham resident died at Exeter Hospital, according to his obituary.
On Friday morning, regional leaders of the NAACP, Gov. Chris Sununu and former Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, all expressed their grief.
Kasich called Johnson “very smart and very kind.”
Johnson and Kasich knew each other for years. Johnson was the Rockingham and Strafford County Coordinator for Kasich’s presidential campaign when he ran for the 2016 Republican nomination.
“He was just a wonderful guy,” Kasich said.
More recently, Johnson was involved with state politics. He served as the chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion.
Johnson was also a member of Sununu’s COVID-19 Equity Response Team and on the Commission of Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
“Rogers was a great friend. He was always laser-focused on making New Hampshire a more diverse and equitable state, and thanks to his tireless leadership and advocacy over the last few years, New Hampshire has made tremendous strides,” Sununu said in a statement.
Sununu said Johnson’s work will be carried on in his legacy and honor.
Purnell “Fred” Ross, of Dover, served as the Seacoast NAACP president prior to Johnson taking over the role. Ross said he knew Johnson was ill, but he was shocked to hear the news Friday.
Ross recalled Johnson’s pride in living in New Hampshire.
“We were really working on issues to support the ideology that New Hampshire would be a good place to live and work and raise a family,” Ross said.
Johnson leaves behind his wife, Poppy, as well as his sons Jay and Jeremy.
Manchester NAACP President James McKim took over the role in February and said Johnson has been a guiding light.
McKim also served on the Governor’s Commission of Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency with Johnson.
“For me, personally, this is going to be a huge blow. I’m really going to miss him,” McKim said.
McKim said Johnson had a key understanding of the fact that diversity is beneficial to all of the people of New Hampshire.
“What I want people to know about him is he always spoke truth to power, even when it was unpopular, and he encouraged everyone to do that,” McKim said.
Juan Cofield, president of the New England Area Conference of the NAACP, met Johnson roughly 19 years ago when he decided to run for the position. He asked Johnson to join him as the candidate for treasurer.
“We were victorious. We soon became close friends, and I came to rely on his counsel for his thorough analysis and sound judgement,” Cofield said. “Rogers will be sorely missed.”
Johnson took pride in the fact that he was asked by President George W. Bush to serve as the director of intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Education under then-Secretary Margaret Spellings, a position he held from 2006 to 2009.
Johnson was the majority whip of the N.H. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2005. He served as a representative from 2001 to 2006.
Johnson was the first Black person to hold the majority whip position in the state’s history, according to his biography on the Seacoast NAACP website.
Johnson grew up in Rye, N.Y., and attended Phillips Exeter Academy as a teen. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in political science, international relations and affairs.
In 1999, Johnson earned his masters degree from the University of New Hampshire, where he studied health care policy and administration.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Brewitt Funeral Home on Pine Street in Exeter.