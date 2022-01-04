A second candidate has come forward this week to express interest in running for the vacant Ward 9 alderman seat following the death last month of longtime incumbent Barbara Shaw.
Robert Kliskey said in an email to the Union Leader he intends to run for the seat in an anticipated special election to fill the vacancy. Aldermen have yet to discuss the topic of a special election or set a date.
Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22 following complications from a planned surgery. She had been an alderman for 12 years and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat. Before entering politics, Shaw was a teacher and administrator in Manchester schools for 45 years.
Kliskey, who ran against Shaw in the November municipal election and lost 929-578, said he was devastated when he learned of her death.
“As we recently ran against each other in November, I had tremendous respect for her, and she was happy to see me throw my name on the ballot,” wrote Kliskey. “I love Manchester, and specifically Ward 9.”
Kliskey is the second person this week to express interest in the Ward 9 seat. Two-time mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan said Monday she is “seriously considering” running, and will make a decision once aldermen set a date for the election.
Kliskey graduated from Manchester Memorial in 2014. In a candidate profile submitted ahead of the November municipal election, Kliskey said he is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at Southern New Hampshire University and working as a support adviser at Rise Private Wealth Management in Bedford.
Kliskey, a Republican, ran for state representative in Hillsborough District 16 in 2020. He finished third in the two-seat district behind Democrats Joshua Query and Shaw.
“I was the only other candidate besides Alderman Shaw to run for this seat during the election a short two months ago,” Kliskey said. “I will be filing to run again for Ward 9 Alderman because there is a lot of work to do. From the homeless, rising crime, and the infrastructure of our roads, I want to be the voice of Ward 9 constituents and continue to amplify our concerns at City Hall.”