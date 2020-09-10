Stoddard officials will count the votes in the contested race for the board of selectmen one more time, this time in front of Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff.
“I’m still the selectman. The issue isn’t over yet,” said Charles Fosberry, who took the town to court Thursday over the contested votes.
Fosberry won reelection in June by one vote over Stephen McGerty, 108-107. That initial vote count also found one write-in vote for a third party and three blank votes, according to Fosberry. Days later, the recount vote found 110 votes for McGerty and 109 for Fosberry.
“We got new ballots, magically,” Fosberry said.
Fosberry said that while the ballot box was in town hall, waiting for the recount, the deputy town clerk had access to the box. The deputy town clerk is Deborah McGerty, Stephen McGerty’s wife.
“She did not have access to the ballots, not at all,” Stephen McGerty said Thursday. “The town clerk had taken them and she locked them up and my wife had no access at all to those ballots.”
McGerty said it was his wife who made sure the town clerk knew to keep the ballot box sealed and locked up until the recount. Fosberry’s complaint filed in court states that Town Clerk Karen Bell had taken the sealed ballot box home with her on the night of June 23, the first vote. However, she brought it back to town hall the next day, and it remained there until the recount.
The recount was initially set for June 30, but a problem with the way the recount was legally noticed required it be pushed back to July 3, according to Fosberry’s complaint. Bell told officials that she broke the seal on the ballot box on June 30 in order to get some data she would need for the recount, Fosberry’s complaint states.
Fosberry also contends that the ballot box was only sealed from the top, and access could still be gained from the bottom of the box.
“I wonder what’s gonna be (in the box) when they open it up again and have a new count,” Fosberry said.
Stephen McGerty served as a selectman until three years ago, when he stepped down to serve as fire chief. He doesn’t understand the legal fight Fosberry is putting up over the seat.
“It’s not worth what he’s paying an attorney,” McGerty said.
Fosberry said he’s fighting over having the election stolen from him.
“I’m sick this happened to me,” Fosberry said.
The recount is set for Oct. 15 in Cheshire Superior Court. Both Fosberry and McGerty can send three representatives to conduct the count in front of Ruoff.