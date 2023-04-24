Sen. Maggie Hassan

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH)  

 Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

A bill that would continue to make federal grants available to New Hampshire fire companies has passed the U.S. Senate and is headed to the House.

The bipartisan Fire Grants and Safety Act reauthorizes three grant programs: the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, and the United States Fire Administration (USFA).