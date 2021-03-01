Sen. Hassan reintroduces passenger rail bill

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) has reintroduced a bill to help finance passenger and short line railroads.
Hassan reintroduced the bill late last week with Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. Supporters said the legislation would make it easier for businesses and communities to apply for loans to fund initiatives like the Capitol Corridor Project, which would connect Manchester and Nashua to Boston with commuter rail.
“Infrastructure investments will be a critical part of our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hassan said in a statement. “Passenger rail has significant potential in New Hampshire, expanding options for commuters and helping our towns to thrive, and short line and smaller rail lines play a key role in our state’s economy. This bipartisan bill will improve financing options for both.”
Mayors of the state’s two largest cities expressed support for the legislation, as did the group New Hampshire Business for Rail Expansion.
“Investment in passenger rail will allow for the expansion of economic development opportunities, attract a younger workforce and increase accessibility to employment across New Hampshire, especially as we plan for the long-term recovery from COVID-19,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement.
“The Capital Corridor Project will bring new life to New Hampshire,” said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess in a statement. “For Nashua, it means a boost to our downtown, our economy and not to mention the positive impact on commuters coming and going from Nashua to Boston.”
“As we look toward long-term economic recovery, a stronger passenger rail system in New Hampshire would help us address the state’s workforce shortage and boost economic opportunity by making it more appealing for Granite Staters to commute to major hubs, while also attracting high-skilled workers from the Boston area,” said E.J. Powers, New Hampshire Business for Rail Expansion spokesman, in a statement.