NORTH CONWAY — The Valley Vision studio is a modest place, but on Thursday it was where history was made when U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Corky Messner, her Republican challenger, participated in New Hampshire’s first Senate debate of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sponsored by Bank of NH, hosted by George Epstein, produced by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council and Valley Vision, and held at the latter, the debate had Shaheen and Messner both socially-distanced and also physically separated by a clear, plastic shield.
By his math, Bill Edmunds, who is the station manager at Valley Vision, which is a non-profit that produces public, educational and government (PEG) television programming for Conway, Albany, Bartlett, and Fryeburg, Maine, the candidates were “at least ten feet apart.”
They were that same distance or slightly further, he added, from Epstein and Allen Gould, who sat in the wings and using giant flash cards, showed how much speaking time Shaheen and Messner had before the next question from Epstein.
“The challenge to us is that the studio is so small,” said Edmunds, “but fortunately it worked.”
He said the Shaheen campaign brought the barrier, which a spokesman confirmed.
The debate was live streamed on Valley Vision’s Facebook page, with Edmunds noting that “streaming live is now a necessity” for broadcasters as audiences seek to have instant access to an event.
“I was watching (the Valley Vision Facebook page) the whole time,” said Edmunds, who reported seeing more than 300 posts during the nearly hour-long debate.
The debate itself revealed little new that Shaheen and Messner have not said previously in other venues.
Shaheen accused Messner of being in “lockstep” with President Donald Trump while Messner, who said he has loved the Granite State since he first visited some 40 years ago, pledged to work for people, not his party.
While agreeing that the federal government needs to pass another pandemic relief package, Shaheen and Messner disagreed on its size.
Messner downplayed how much credit Shaheen should get in bringing CARES money to the state while Shaheen said the sum, which was twice what it could have been if awarded on a proportional basis, was still more than what Messner would have been able to do had he served in the current Mitch McConnell-led Senate.
Messner said he opposed any tax increases and that Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, said he would repeal Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.
That repeal would be a tax increase and would hurt the middle class, he said.
Shaheen said the Trump tax cuts were weighted heavily in favor of the wealthy and giant corporations.
She said she supports the Affordable Care Act, scoffing at Messner’s suggestion that the Republicans have a better alternative.
Had the GOP wanted to pass a new healthcare law “they could have done it, she said, when the party in 2017 controlled the White House as well as the House of Representatives and Senate.
Asked about Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Messner said the nomination process should move forward in the Senate.
He said that had he been in the Senate in 2016, when then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, nominated Merrick Garland to the High Court, he would have let his nomination proceed.
McConnell, however, refused to bring the nomination to the Senate floor.
Coney Barret’s nomination should not move forward, said Shaheen.
“There is a lot on the line for the American people,” she said, including reproduction, voting and LGBTQ rights, urging that voters and the next president should decide who will succeed Bader Ginsburg.