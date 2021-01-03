Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) was sworn in for a third term in the U.S. Senate Sunday before joining a bipartisan group of senators urging their colleagues to support the Electoral College vote this week, as at least a dozen GOP senators prepare to challenge the Nov. 3 presidential election results on Wednesday.
“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results," said the statement co-signed by Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, and Mitt Romney.
Also signing the statement were Democratic senators Shaheen, fellow New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mark Warner of Virginia, and Dick Durbin of Illinois. Augus King, an independent from Maine, also signed it.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 -- a largely symbolic move that has virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
“This week, Congress will certify the November election results,” said Shaheen in a statement issued Sunday. “I stand with the overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the Senate and House in repudiating the shameful actions of a few who refuse to accept the legitimate results of the 2020 election. The votes were counted and recounted and we know with absolute certainty that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States.”
“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results,” said Hassan on Sunday in a statement on Twitter. “Our bipartisan group -- that negotiated additional COVID-19 relief -- is standing together against these continuing attempts to cast doubt on the 2020 election.”
“The peaceful transfer of power is the bedrock of our democracy and any actions that try to undermine that tenet must be put to rest,” added Shaheen. “It is past time that we put the vitriolic party politics that have darkened our discourse for four years behind us and move forward together.”
In a statement, Cruz and 10 other senators said they intend to vote to reject electors from states that have been at the center of President Donald Trump’s unproven assertions of election fraud. They said Congress should immediately appoint a commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of election results in those states.
"Once completed, individual states would evaluate the commission's findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed," they said.
Democrats and some moderate Republicans blasted the move by the senators as undemocratic. A spokesman for the Biden campaign, Michael Gwin, dismissed the move as theater that is not supported by any evidence.
"This stunt won’t change the fact that President-elect Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, and these baseless claims have already been examined and dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, dozens of courts, and election officials from both parties," he said.
Biden beat Trump by a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College. Under the Electoral College system, "electoral votes" are allotted to states and the District of Columbia based on their congressional representation.
Shaheen issued a statement after being sworn in Sunday thanking New Hampshire residents for sending her back to Washington for a third term in office.
“This seat doesn’t belong to me -- it belongs to New Hampshire and I’m grateful and humbled that Granite Staters again chose me to be a voice for them in Washington,” said Shaheen. “There are so many issues facing our state, nation and world, which demand good-faith efforts from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to confront these concerns head on. Today, and every day, I will show up for New Hampshire families and will work with any member of any party if it means delivering for Granite Staters. The consequences of partisan bickering at a time like this are too great.”
Information from wire reports was used in this story.