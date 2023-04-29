The white nationalist group The Patriot Front marched into Copley Square Saturday to protest against the ongoing SatanCon 2023 taking place at a hotel there.

Already staged before the Patriot Front arrived at around 12:30 p.m. at the Marriott Copley Place hotel were 100 to 200 largely Christian protesters who made their opposition to the Satanic gathering with flags bearing statements like “Satan has NO rights!”