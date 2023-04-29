The white nationalist group The Patriot Front marched into Copley Square Saturday to protest against the ongoing SatanCon 2023 taking place at a hotel there.
Already staged before the Patriot Front arrived at around 12:30 p.m. at the Marriott Copley Place hotel were 100 to 200 largely Christian protesters who made their opposition to the Satanic gathering with flags bearing statements like “Satan has NO rights!”
The sold-out event, put on by the Salem, Mass.-based The Satanic Temple, has run since Thursday and is scheduled to continue through Sunday.
Last July 2, some 100 members of the Patriot Front marched through downtown Boston, an incident that led to at least one violent confrontation.
The gathering at Copley Square for SatanCon was significantly smaller than the one from last summer. When some members of the group approached the original Christian protesters and asked for a priest, that contingent of the original protesters quickly packed up and left the scene.
The Satanic convention, the second in what The Satanic Temple says will be an annual event, lists its theme this year as “Hexennacht in Boston.”
Hexennacht, which is also called Witches Night, “is an ancient German holiday that occurs on April 30, annually. According to folklore, humans once relied on bonfires and dancing to expel nearby witches and evil spirits,” according to the U.S. Army.
“This event is dedicated to Boston mayor Michelle Wu for her unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston’s public spaces,” The Satanic Temple’s event webpage states. “Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace.”
The event’s Saturday schedule kicked off with the group’s founders, who go under the pseudonyms Lucien Greaves and Malcolm Jarry, going over a retrospective of the group’s last decade, followed by a program called “Deconstructing your religious upbringing.”
When Patriot Front showed up, the scheduled program was “Reclaiming the Tans Body: A/theistic Strategies for Self-Determination and Empowerment.”
One original protester wearing a “Jesus said you must be born again, John 3:7” hooded sweatshirt held a lengthy protest banner that stated “Don’t be deceived! Homosexuals, baby killers, idolaters, unbelieving, liars, drunkards, gossips, cowards, thieves, mockers, fornicators: Hellfire awaits. Turn to Jesus! 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, Revelation 21:8” in a sign without much of the punctuation in this quote.
In a “Prayer to Combat Satanic Presence in Boston,” the Boston Archdiocese noted that today is the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena, “Who through her strong faith and commitment to enable good to overcome evil, we call upon he to protect us and drive out the evils of our day as did she in her lifetime.”