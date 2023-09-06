Signs of a surge for Haley in NH
Former South Carolina Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke before an overflow crowd at a town hall forum at the Merrimack VFW Post 8641 Wednesday.

MERRIMACK — Melinda Tourangeau of Milford, an Air Force Desert Storm veteran, believes Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is surging after spending the last five months volunteering for her.

“There is an energy here that she is creating through her narrative and her prose. I haven’t been this impressed with a presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan,” Tourangeau said during an interview.