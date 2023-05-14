Trump doubles down on 'rigged' 2020 election, pardon for Jan. 6 rioters
Former President Donald Trump holds up a document maintaining that he tried to call out National Guard troops to deal with potential unrest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined the request. Kaitlan Collins, moderator of the CNN Town Hall Forum, challenged Trump, saying his statement was not true.

 CNN

Saint Anselm College officials responded over the weekend to ongoing criticism over a CNN Town Hall featuring former President Donald Trump held on campus last week, saying they are “deeply troubled” by some of the former president’s remarks involving allegations of sexual abuse made against him.

The college’s response came as Gov. Chris Sununu, during an interview that aired Sunday on MSNBC, called the audience’s reaction to Trump’s comments “embarrassing.”