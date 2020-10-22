The state’s denial of a request for $250,000 to continue homeless outreach in Manchester is a “massive disappointment,” Fire Chief Dan Goonan said Thursday.
“With housing, going into the winter weather ... this could be a nightmare,” Goonan said in response to state officials’ position that the program doesn’t qualify as an emergency.
As of July 1, city officials reported 173 people living in 31 homeless camps. This week, Goonan estimates there are 356 people living unsheltered in the city, with only one in four reporting they are from Manchester.
Mayor Joyce Craig and Goonan sent a letter Thursday to Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald asking them to reconsider the decision on the Coronavirus Emergency Justice Grant.
On Tuesday, a frustrated Craig pointed to homeless encampments on the lawn of the Hillsborough County courthouse and said the state had no plans to force anyone off the property and no statewide plan to address homelessness.
Sununu responded by blaming Craig for the homeless problem in the city, saying the state has invested more than $100 million in new money for Manchester.
“Every time there’s a problem in the city of Manchester, the mayor’s very quick to turn around and say, ‘Go talk to the state, go talk to the state, go talk to the state,” Sununu said Tuesday.
The Manchester Fire Department applied for the $250,000 grant to continue offering a mobile version of the Safe Station program, dubbed the COVID-19 Response Unit, launched over the summer. Three times a week, a team of firefighters, mental health workers and shelter managers visit homeless camps in the city.
Goonan said the goal is to get homeless camp residents connected with the help they need to tackle issues like substance abuse or mental illness and to convince them to move indoors to shelters as cold weather approaches.
The fire chief said he created the mobile response team with federal CARES Act money and $265,000 annually provided by Sununu to address homeless issues. The department applied for additional grant funds to continue providing the services beyond March 2021, when the current funding is projected to run out.
On Wednesday the city was informed by Tom Kaempfer, administrator of the N.H. Department of Justice Grants Management Unit, that the grant request was denied. In an email, Kaempfer said the funding is for “emergent needs,” pointing out the grant activities described by Goonan aren’t scheduled to start until next spring and officials “felt that it didn’t qualify as an emergency right now.”
In Thursday’s letter, Craig and Goonan call out Sununu for what they say is a false claim the governor made Tuesday about Manchester receiving “literally over $100 million of new money and support.”
“It’s important to clarify zero dollars of the supposed $100 million have gone to increase shelter capacity, supportive housing, transitional housing and affordable housing,” Craig and Goonan wrote. “In fact, the only funds the City of Manchester has received regarding homelessness was to support police presence and cleaning facilities for unsheltered individuals at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, equating to .004% of the alleged $100 million.”
At a news conference Thursday, Sununu said the state awarded homeless programs that support Manchester through this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021.
“Manchester has already received almost $1 million of the nearly $3 million in grants that is given out, that’s a third of the money for the whole state,” said Sununu. “They are fully funded through June 2021. Let’s take a look at that in January and February and see what more should be done.”
On Thursday MacDonald responded with a letter to the city, pointing out the Manchester police and fire departments to date have received $923,175.04 in several separate Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grants — 27% of funds awarded so far — with cities and towns in the rest of the state receiving $2,276,068.77. Only $223,156.19 remains to be distributed, according to MacDonald.
“The Grants Management Unit determined that, because the funding requested by Manchester would not begin until March 2021, no emergency currently exists,” writes MacDonald. “Moreover, to award this grant to Manchester would exhaust remaining CESF funds completely and preclude grants to other New Hampshire cities and towns. At least two other pending requests — from Dover and Lancaster — could not be funded.”
MacDonald points out Manchester officials can reapply closer to the time current funding runs out in March 2021.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes issued a statement Thursday criticizing Sununu for his response to the homelessness issue.
“Governor Sununu has abandoned Manchester during a public health and homelessness crisis,” said Feltes. “He has no plan to address the housing and homelessness crisis across the state and now is denying funding to Manchester saying the 356 unhoused people in the city does not qualify as an emergency. Lives are literally on the line and Governor Sununu is focused on playing politics.”