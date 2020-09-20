The furor over the film "Cuties" has come to New Hampshire, where a Seabrook state representative has filed a House resolution demanding that Netflix stop streaming.
Republican Max Abramson said last week that the film sexualizes minors. He said the company's decision to stream the film, which Netflix describes as being about an 11-year-old girl named Amy who “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” might have violated federal laws on child exploitation.
“They’re not supposed to put child pornography on TV or anywhere, and some of the scenes go way beyond what our society would allow for artistic expression,” Abramson said.
Abramson, who does not have children, said that many of his constituents are upset with Netflix and its decision to show such content, calling it "worse than inappropriate."
Abramson filed the House resolution on Wednesday. If it moves forward, a copy will be sent to Netflix.
A copy will also be sent to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a recent op-ed in the Washington Post, director Maïmouna Doucouré defended the award-winning film, in which a group of girls preparing for a dance contest create “increasingly risqué routines copying what they’ve seen” on social media.
“We, as adults, have not given children the tools to grow up healthy in our society,” Doucouré wrote. “I wanted to open people’s eyes to what’s truly happening in schools and on social media, forcing them to confront images of young girls made up, dressed up and dancing suggestively to imitate their favorite pop icon."
The goal of the film was to start “a conversation about the sexualization of children,” Doucouré wrote. “The movie has certainly started a debate, though not the one that I intended.”
Abramson said the film has been described as having seven minutes of close-ups on the shorts and breasts of underage girls "twerking and grinding."
According to USA Today, attorney generals from Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas already are calling on Netflix to remove “Cuties” from its lineup, asserting it is “fodder for those with criminal imaginations, serving to normalize the view that children are sexual beings.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has asked U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate whether Netflix executives or the filmmakers have violated federal laws related to the production and distribution of child pornography.
Netflix contends, like its director, that “Cuties” is a commentary against the sexualization of young children.
On Friday, the Coalition of African American Pastors called for a boycott of Netflix.
“When your so-called message indulges in the same exploitation that you are supposedly criticizing, then you have become part of the problem,” CAAP Founder and President Rev. Bill Owens said in a statement.