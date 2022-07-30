With temperatures pushing 90 degrees this weekend, it might be hard for most Granite Staters to think about fall. But Election Day, Nov. 8, is now 100 days away.
Campaigns and political parties are marking the milestone this weekend with a surge of phone-banking and door-knocking, and events around the state.
Both major political parties held concerted “weekends of action” to get more volunteers engaged at the end of the summer.
Campaigns of Republicans vying for their party’s nomination for U.S Senate fanned out across New Hampshire this weekend.
State Sen. Chuck Morse’s campaign opened a campaign office in Salem and held several phone banks and door-knocking events around the state this weekend. The Morse campaign said it has tallied 100,000 voter contacts in the race so far. Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith shook hands and posed for photos at a church fair in Hebron on Saturday, and Vikram Mansharamani, the Lincoln-based consultant and lecturer, announced his first television ad of the primary.
The Republican National Committee also held several phone-banking events over the weekend. Party messaging has focused on the announcement Friday that the United States’ gross domestic product — the measurement of a country’s economic activity that totals consumption, investment, government spending and net exports — had shrunk for the first six months of 2022.
On the Democratic side, abortion rights remain the biggest issue drawing people to this weekend’s volunteer events.
Though abortion is still legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in New Hampshire, abortion-rights supporters have turned out in droves to volunteer for the Democratic Party’s coordinated campaign, OrganizeNH.
A spokeswoman said OrganizeNH has seen a tenfold increase in the number of volunteer shifts since the Dobbs decision, and said the increase in volunteers means knocking on far more doors.
But local issues are emerging too.
Democratic State Sen. Tom Sherman, campaigning for governor, announced plans to campaign in Gilford on Sunday in support of state representative candidates in the area, in an effort to tap into the widening chaos around the management of the Gunstock Mountain Resort.