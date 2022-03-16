CONCORD — A $100 million fund to compensate victims of the former Youth Development Center in Manchester won final approval in the House of Representatives Wednesday.
The House narrowly rejected attempts to expand who could receive payments and to triple a proposed cap on them. The lead lawyers for the nearly 500 victims had supported those changes.
“The state of New Hampshire has stood up and said we are responsible, and we are going to be accountable to right the wrong to kids over many decades,” said state Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, who chaired the working group that produced a rewrite of the original bill (HB 1677).
The House passed the bill on a voice vote, sending it onto the state Senate for review.
Gov. Chris Sununu already has offered his support for the legislation and said the state can support these payments, thanks to a state budget surplus that could approach $300 million by July 1, 2023.
The amended bill gives any victim the right to seek a hearing before an independent administrator if that person doesn’t accept a recommendation on damages from the AG’s Office.
The victim would have the right to a private meeting with the administrator without state prosecutors present.
“This is designed as a trauma- and victim-centered process, as opposed to going to court,” said House Finance Committee Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway.
The bill would allow the administrator to grant up to $1.5 million for sexual abuse damages and $150,000 for claims that allege physical abuse.
Implications of low cap
Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, a former county attorney, said the $1.5 million cap was too low to encourage victims to settle without going to court.
“We must be prepared to respond to several cases that go against the state of New Hampshire,” Rogers said, adding federal juries in the state have granted judgments larger than $1.5 million.
“It’s in the state’s best financial interest to agree to process all, or almost all, of these child sexual abuse cases as efficiently as possible, and it’s is the right thing to do.”
Rep. Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said Attorney General John Formella’s office did an extensive review of other damage caps in such cases and concluded $1.5 million fit the proper range for a cap.
A $4.5 million cap could make even a $100 million fund “insufficient,” Weyler warned.
The House rejected the bigger cap by a vote of 184-165.
Former House Finance Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, pursued the other change: to make victims of “emotional abuse” also eligible to receive damages.
This new category would include “child endangerment, false imprisonment, unlawful confinement, child exploitation or deprivation of educational rights.”
“Research shows emotional abuse and solitary confinement can cause life-long damage to young children and young adults,” said Wallner, who for decades has run the Merrimack County Day Care Service.
Edwards said the idea was well-meaning but emotional abuse was tough to litigate and this addition too could deplete the fund.
“Like any project, the biggest thing you need to worry about is scope creep, if you make the scope too big, your project is going to fail,” Edwards said.
The vote to add emotional abuse to the claims that victims could make failed, 167-184.
Now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, the YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. More than 400 men and women have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged in April with either sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.