CONCORD — The Republican-led Executive Council dropped its hesitancy and endorsed using $100 million in federal grants to provide incentives to expand affordable rental housing in New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu said this is the first attempt by any state to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fill financial gaps to complete the construction of new rental housing for working families.
“This is a very big win for the state for it meets such an essential need, which is workforce housing,” Sununu told reporters after the council’s 4-1 vote.
Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, was the lone opponent.
“I’m not even sure it’s within our constitutional power to just simply write checks so developers can complete financing of their projects,” Wheeler said.
Last month, the council had voted to table the contract as members said they did not receive enough detail to know whether the money was going to be dedicated to support low and moderate-income families.
Sununu said he believes this financial help will become more critical as private and nonprofit developers deal with soaring inflation, supply chain woes and higher interest rates.
“I think you are going to see more and more projects that, without this kind of support, won’t be able to see the light of day due to the escalating costs,” Sununu said.
Cap on rents required
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said he’s hoping to get the program up and running by early June.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, got Caswell to commit that at least some of the money would be used for projects in the North Country and other rural parts of the state.
To receive a grant, a developer would have to impose a rent cap for at least five years after the housing is built.
Caswell stressed the five years would be a “floor” and that developers will likely make longer commitments than that in many cases.
Rents would be capped at 80% of the average median income in the part of the state where the housing is built, Caswell said.
For example, the qualifying monthly rents would be up to $2,200 in Nashua and as low as $1,260 in Coos County.
The 80% median income standard is the one used by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, which applies it to projects that qualify under a federal low-income tax credit program.
Sununu said he continues to lobby the Legislature to pass a separate piece of legislation (SB 400) that would require all planning and zoning board members to receive training and build in other incentives to spur development of housing.
Last week the House of Representatives tacked onto that bill several pieces of unrelated legislation that the state Senate had already rejected.
"It's unfortunate the House has muddied up that bill," Sununu said. "We continue to advocate for it."