CONCORD -- U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and his Republican opponent, Matt Mowers of Bedford, sparred over the COVID-19 pandemic, taxes and law enforcement reforms during their first debate on New Hampshire Public Radio Wednesday morning.
The aim of the one-hour forum on “The Exchange with Laura Knoy” program was to draw distinctions between the two major party candidates in the 1st Congressional District, but the back-and-forth often got personal.
Mowers charged that Pappas “marched in lockstep” 100% of the time with liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was trying to hide his support 20 years ago for a state income tax and would support the largest tax hike in American history.
Pappas repeatedly mocked Mowers for having “just moved here” from New Jersey and said that if elected, Mowers would be a tool of special interest groups, including the pharmaceutical industry.
“We have a candidate here who doesn’t know New Hampshire, who moved here for a political career, someone who worked in the Trump administration and then who cashed in on his relationships and is now being paid by pharmaceutical companies and D.C. lobbying firms. That is exactly what is wrong in Washington. That is the D.C. swamp,” Pappas said.
As a young activist, Pappas wrote a political column in support of an income tax and said opponents were being “brainwashed” into opposing any change to the tax structure.
But Pappas pointed out he voted twice against an income tax while serving in the New Hampshire Legislature and has helped lead the fight against a Massachusetts rule change that imposes its state income tax on New Hampshire residents working from home due to the pandemic.
“It is not the time for the politics of fear and smear that Mr. Mowers is offering,” Pappas said.
Mowers said he served in Trump’s State Department on global health campaigns and since then has worked as a consultant for clients that include drug companies.
“I have worked with some companies to try to improve access for HIV-AIDS patients who can’t afford their medicine,” Mowers said.
Previously, Mowers lived in New Hampshire in 2013-14 while serving as executive director of the Republican State Committee.
On a mask requirement
On COVID-19, Pappas said President Donald Trump failed to provide enough testing early in the pandemic, which led to the U.S., with 5% of the world's population, recording roughly 20% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus.
“I do support mask-wearing and I do think we should have mask mandates across the country because it can keep us all safe,” Pappas said.
Mowers agreed the country needs more testing capacity and said he was one of the first candidates for Congress to call for ending travel to and from China, even before Trump imposed a ban last February.
“I don’t support a mandate for it, but I do believe we should be wearing masks," Mowers said. "It is common sense and it works.”
Things got hot between the two candidates, who were in separate studios, when Pappas said Mowers opposed a COVID relief bill that Pappas voted for, which included roughly $1 trillion in state and local aid to help governments cope with revenue losses linked to the virus.
“Mr. Mowers does not support direct local and state aid dealing with lost revenue," Pappas said. "That puts the jobs of police officers, first responders, teachers in real jeopardy.”
Mowers said he has consistently backed federal aid to states and communities to cover the increased costs of fighting the pandemic.
“Once again Congressman Pappas is using the Washington playbook. Congressman, you can make up and redefine your own record but please don’t make up what I believe in,” Mowers said. “I believe we need to support state and local government with the funding necessary to deal with the costs of COVID-19.”
On police immunity
Mowers criticized Pappas for supporting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act because it would end the qualified immunity that protects police officers from civil lawsuits if they are acting within the scope of their duties.
The provision is so “radical and extreme,” Mowers said, that U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both D-N.H., and the state chapters of the NAACP don’t support it.
“They have told me it would lead to the largest resignation of our cops in this country,” Mowers said, referring to Manchester police union, which backs his campaign. “He threw them under the bus for politic expediency. I will have their back.”
Pappas called it a “complex, legal issue” that the House passed to get the Senate to start the conversation about more accountability for police officers who exhibit racial bias.
“I don’t want any police officer who is doing their job, following their training, to have to deal with a frivolous lawsuit,” Pappas began. “I also want someone who has had their civil rights violated to be able to have their day in court.”
The two disagreed over disbanding the Electoral College. Pappas said he would consider it because this doesn’t represent the “one man, one vote” principle. Mowers said it would only embolden those who want to do away with New Hampshire’s position as the first-in-the-nation primary.
Both said New Hampshire residents should feel confident that state and local election officials will ensure the Nov. 3 vote and the count will be conducted fairly.