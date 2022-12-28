After record money and even bigger hype, what made the 2022 midterm elections such a stunning story was that in spite of runaway inflation and plenty of public dissatisfaction, voters in New Hampshire decided the status quo was just fine with them.

The all-Democratic congressional delegation not only survived, but Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster all won convincingly over opponents who looked far more formidable than they ultimately were.