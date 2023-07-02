CONCORD — The 2023 session of the New Hampshire Legislature, which opened to high drama with the most politically divided membership in more than 150 years, effectively came to a calm close with some lingering partisan overtones last week.
Political observers looked at who the voters sent to the State House in November and predicted it would lead to gridlock, weekly food fights and a state budget impasse that would drag on for months.
While House and Senate Republicans and Democrats had their testy battles right up until Thursday’s final session, 2023 will go down as one that had higher-than-usual accomplishment, much of it that ended up benefitting from the political divide.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester said coming from a career of citizen organizing while working in the City Year program helped prepare him for his first year in House leadership.
“In that environment, you need to get everyone engaged and focused on the challenges and getting results, not in scoring points,” Wilhelm said.
“That’s how it is in the nonprofit community, that’s how it is at the local level where there is often close numbers partisan-wise. I felt after November that there was an opportunity to make this happen here but it was not automatic.”
Lawmakers will return to take up the governor’s vetoes — likely in October — but last Thursday was expected to be the last regular business meeting for 2023.
Gov. Chris Sununu admitted recently, with some surprise, that the fourth state budget that he signed turned out to be the easiest one of his career.
“It was not easy. It took leadership on both sides of the aisle, everyone I think wanted to work hard to exceed expectations,” Sununu said during an interview.
“One thing we have proven in New Hampshire is that getting results is more politically powerful than the politics itself. One side holding their own and getting nothing done is much less popular than compromises and getting something done.”
Setting the tone
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said weekly meetings with Wilhelm helped keep the waters calm.
“We all worked hard and put in the extra hours to show our constituents that we can make this almost evenly divided Legislature achieve results,” Packard said.
“We have proven that our constituents come first above party politics, and we will continue to do great work this fall and next year.”
During an interview, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro said after 26 years in the Legislature he got a new appreciation this year for the staff behind the scenes that make the trains run on time regardless of the political makeup of the moment.
Bradley’s favorite anecdote is when Senate budget writers discovered late they had not come up with a 2023 payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement for the town of Hampstead to recognize the state purchase of Hampstead Hospital.
This became all the more critical as the Sununu administration appears poised to make the property the future replacement to the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Bradley said he called Nathan White, chief financial officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, who he said quickly put together a letter spelling out the PILOT and assuring local officials the agency would work next year on a permanent arrangement.
“My direct involvement with the budget this year made me see like never before that in Legislative Budget Assistant Mike Kane’s shop, and in state agencies throughout state government, there are these dedicated professionals who could care less which party is up or down,” Bradley said.
“They are all about the outcome and making sure it works for New Hampshire.”
No time for ‘usual games’
First-term state Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon and a former House member, said he realized the tight political divide made lawmakers on both sides sit up and realize that there wasn’t time for the usual give-and-take.
Pearl recalled going to a House committee to warn it not to mess with an omnibus licensing bill that also included a social worker interstate compact agreement critical to addressing the workforce shortage (SB 409).
“You didn’t have to make any threats. People understood the usual games had to be kept to a minimum if we were going to get any production this year,” Pearl said.
State Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, said it’s the part of this job she finds most rewarding.
“I really believe that the policies that I have been seeking to cross the aisle is happening here in Concord,” Ricciardi said at a press conference Thursday celebrating successes on access to child care.
“We have to be people who aren’t trying to be right, but to do what is right.”
Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, knew her caucus had fewer numbers (14-10 GOP) than House Democrats did.
Whitley said she and other Senate Democratic colleagues used what could happen in the other branch as leverage.
“I think divided government forced people together to the table for solutions,” Whitley said.
Two bills made possible by the divide and folded into the budget were the so-called “Momnibus Bill” (SB 175), that expanded many options for mothers who are getting Medicaid and the expansion of the child care scholarship program (SB 237), Whitley said.
She also credited broad, issue-driven coalitions with providing the backup lawmakers needed for big asks to survive such as $60.5 million more for child care and the seven-year extension of Medicaid expansion.
Bradley and Wilhelm agreed another great example of the times being right for consensus after a long campaign was legislation (SB 118) Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, pursued to require children younger than two to be put in a rear-facing car seat.
“During my first term I sat next to Donovan on House Transportation, he’s worked so hard on that one and it’s going to save lives,” Wilhelm said.
‘Small bills’ matter
Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, said one her favorite surprises was that not a comma was changed or a single vote was cast against her bill (SB 208), which requires the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery to produce a full report on all federal money it receives in a check register format.
“We pay all this attention to the big bills, and that’s fair, but sometimes it is the small ones that can provide people with even more confidence in their own government,” Chandley said.
Several said another move that paved the way for progress this year was for both parties to limit their battles.
House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, recently pointed to a day last March when he worked out with ranking Democrats Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, and David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, that 16 bills were so controversial, they should all be put on the table so time wasn’t wasted going to war over each one.
The House and Senate tabled a modern-day record 280 bills this year.
House committees retained another 212 while Senate committees got 54 other bills kicked back to them to work on this fall.
“The work of committee leaders was critical in getting us to get down to what was really worth fighting for,” Wilhelm said.
The election-year session is always the more political of the two and both parties have wounds they need to heal, and perhaps some future scores to settle.
Packard remains very disappointed his House killed the parental rights bill (SB 272) while Bradley doesn’t hide his distaste that the House blocked his bid for bail reform (HB 610).
“Bail reform will be back in 2024; it’s what the public wants. Enough said,” Bradley said.
Likewise, Wilhelm looks forward to sitting on a commission he hopes convinces the Senate next year to agree to restore pension benefits to 1,800 first responders who had them cut in 2011 (HB 436).
“We expect there to be partisanship in 2024. I think that became another reason why this one had to be the moving year and it was,” Wilhelm added.