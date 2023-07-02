Political divide in Concord led to suprising successes
Caitlin Loving, a working mother from Manchester, speaks about her struggle in getting child care for her two children. A New Futures coalition held a ceremony last Thursday celebrating the $60.5 million for child care contained in the two-year state budget.

CONCORD — The 2023 session of the New Hampshire Legislature, which opened to high drama with the most politically divided membership in more than 150 years, effectively came to a calm close with some lingering partisan overtones last week.

Political observers looked at who the voters sent to the State House in November and predicted it would lead to gridlock, weekly food fights and a state budget impasse that would drag on for months.