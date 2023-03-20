New mental health hospital deal near
State officials are asking the Executive Council Wednesday to approve a final agreement for SolutionHealth to build a new, 125-bed mental health hospital in southern New Hampshire. Gov. Chris Sununu supports contributing $15 million in federal grants towards the $55 million project.

CONCORD — The state has reached an agreement with the owners of the Elliot Hospital in Manchester to operate a new 125-bed behavioral health hospital in southern New Hampshire.

State officials will ask the Executive Council Wednesday to give final approval to this plan, which would use $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants toward a $55-million facility to open in 2024.