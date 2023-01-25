Diverse coalition backs bills legalizing pot
Buy Now

About three dozen people turned out to testify on two bills in Representatives Hall at the State House. An impending snowstorm in New Hampshire may have dampened turnout at public hearings on two bills to legalize the sale of marijuana to adults. 

 Kevin Landrigan/ Union Leader

CONCORD — A diverse coalition of supporters came together behind legislation Wednesday that would legalize the sale of marijuana to adults in New Hampshire.

It would be the last state in New England to do so.