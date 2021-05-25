CONCORD — The prospects for the first restriction on abortion in nearly a decade substantially improved with a state Senate committee embracing a ban on the procedure after 24 weeks unless it’s done to save the life of the mother.
The 3-2 vote of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday on the bill (HB 625) sets up a divisive debate before the full Senate.
The bill moved forward because voters turned control of the Legislature over to Republicans in the 2020 elections.
State Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, noted that New Hampshire has among the most permissive laws on abortion in the nation.
“Forty-three of the states have (bans on) late-term abortions at or before 24 weeks,” Gannon said. “We will be very much more like the rest of the country and how they view late-term abortions.”
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, called the bill “extreme” because it did not have any exemptions for rape or incest.
“This would force someone to carry a pregnancy to term where there is little or no opportunity for survival of the fetus,” Whitley said. “As a mother, I could never support a one-size-fits-all bill like this when we know that each pregnancy is unique.”
The Senate panel voted to make minor changes to the bill. It was approved by the House in April along partisan lines.
Both versions would make providers who perform an abortion after 24 weeks subject to a Class B felony that could carry a prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years and fine of $10,00 to $100,000.
The committee's three Republican senators voted for the bill, and the the two Democrats opposed it.
“I personally believe 24 weeks is a modest goal for us to reach on a very divisive issue,” said Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury. “I am very much in support of this bill.”
“What this bill shows me … is that this national debate, a pretty zealous pursuit to eliminate access to a safe and legal abortion, has reached New Hampshire,” Whitley said. “The vast majority of New Hampshire citizens believe abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances.”
The bill’s passage out of the House sent abortion rights leaders scrambling. Since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, the New Hampshire Legislature has backed their cause.
The only break in lawmakers’ pro-choice support followed the Tea Party election of 2010, after which arch-conservative Bill O’Brien became speaker of the House with a 3-1 GOP supermajority. In 2012, the GOP-dominated Legislature passed and overcame a gubernatorial veto of a law banning a partial-birth abortion procedure in which a fetus is aborted just before its full delivery.