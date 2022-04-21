CONCORD — An exception to the state’s ban on abortions after 24 weeks for fatal fetal defects is headed to Gov. Chris Sununu, who says he will sign it.
The State Senate passed the House bill (HB 1609), 19-5. The bill gained momentum after several women told their tragic stories about learning late in their pregnancies that their unborn child had a fetal anomaly not compatible with life.
“I am grateful to these women who have spoken up and shared with the Legislature their unique insight to their pregnancy,” said state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton. “We listened and we acted to fix this. These patients deserve to have care in their state if they need it.”
Lisa Akey of Brookline, one of those women, waits in a Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center hospital bed in Lebanon to have her twin daughters delivered at the end of this month.
One of them will not survive, Akey told lawmakers, and she has needed constant monitoring from medical experts to ensure the sister will be born healthy.
In January, the Senate had voted, 13-11, against a fetal exception to the abortion ban Gov. Sununu signed as part of the state budget last June.
State Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, tried to amend the bill to permit an exception to allow a mother to deliver the fetus with any such abnormality as long as there is no attempt to abort it.
“There are more questions than I think there are answers,” Birdsell said.
She noted former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., and his wife were told their daughter, Bella, could not survive outside the womb, and she’s now 14 years old.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning earlier this week that pre-natal genetic testing can be incorrect, Birdsell said.
“While genetic non-invasive prenatal screening tests are widely used today, these tests have not been reviewed by the FDA and may be making claims about their performance and use that are not based on sound science,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.
But state Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said Birdsell’s amendment was confusing and should not be considered at this 11th hour.
“I truly worry it will only cause harm to people who are looking to us for clarity. The amendment is confusing and it lacks compassion,” Rosenwald said.
“People are counting on us to get it right; patients are watching and the New Hampshire medical community is watching as well.”
The Senate voted down Birdsell’s amendment 14-10 with Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Sens. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, Harold French, R-Canterbury, and Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, joining all 10 Senate Democrats in opposition.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England had encouraged Akey and others to share their experiences with the Legislature.
"This victory seemed insurmountable just a few months ago. The change in public discourse and political outlook shows that our stories are powerful, that New Hampshire supports abortion rights, and that committed groups of people can truly make a difference," said Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for the organization.
"The public outcry since this cruel abortion ban took effect has been deafening," she said "All lawmakers should be listening as they consider future efforts to restrict access to abortion care."
Cornerstone Action, a socially conservative group, urged the Senate to approve Birdsell’s amendment.
The group was neutral on the underlying bill and advised legislators a vote for it would not count against them in the group's ranking of their performance.
The abortion ban that took effect last Jan. 1 also requires an ultrasound be done before any abortion to confirm the fetus is not 24 weeks old.
This bill would apply that ultrasound requirement only to those later-term abortions in which the doctor had reason to believe the fetus could be 24 weeks or older.
Anti-abortion leaders and groups support this change and maintain it was always the intent of this law for ultrasounds to be limited to these cases.
The House and Senate already have approved a separate bill (HB 1673) that contained this same ultrasound mandate language.
Sununu has also supported exceptions to the ban for rape and incest, but attempts to make those changes failed in both the House and the Senate.