Abortion debate returns to NH House

CONCORD – Dana Pierce of Yarmouth, Maine, said she had to pay $25,000 out of pocket and fly across the country to abort her son, Cameron, after she discovered, 32 weeks into her pregnancy, that he had a rare disorder that would prevent him from surviving outside the womb.
That’s because Maine has a law similar to two bills the New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee took up Tuesday (HB 1622 and HB 1625) that would impose criminal penalties on doctors who perform late-term abortions unless they were done to protect the health of the mother.
“In short, Cameron was actively suffering and faced death by suffocation if he managed to survive until full term and delivery,” Pierce said, adding he had lethal cellular dysplasia. “My thoughts were that I would not allow my son to suffer any longer than he already had.”
Dr. Sarah Bascle with the Women’s Wellness and Fertility Center with Catholic Medical Center said many mothers who develop complications are quickly moved to delivery, and this legislation wouldn't put mothers at more risk.
“An abortion ban at 24 weeks is not a restriction based on current practice,” Bascle said.
Dr. Shilpa Darivemula, an obstetrician/gynecologist from Lebanon, said the legislation would make criminals out of health providers working with families who have faced tragic, awful news about their unborn child.
“When people have an abortion at late term, it is not often their choice; these are fetal complications that affect their lives as a mother. They have created cribs, homes and dreams,” Darivemula said. “These are people who have seen themselves as parents already.”
Both bills would subject doctors to Class B felony charges if they performed an elective abortion after the fetus is 24 weeks unless it's only to protect the mother's health.
Sponsors choose this period as some experts consider 24 weeks to be synonymous with viability, the standard the U.S. Supreme Court set in its landmark Roe vs. Wade decision in 1973, which allowed women to abort prior to a fetus reaching that stage.
Bills seek to comply with Casey
State Rep. Walt Stapleton, R-Claremont, said both bills are in line with the 1992 court decision in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey that advised states could restrict abortions after viability as long as there is a health-of-the-mother exception.
Althea Ansah, 21, of Hooksett, is president of the Students for Life chapter at the University of New Hampshire.
“For far too long, New Hampshire has been one of the few states in the nation that allow abortions at any point for any reason,” Ansah said.
Jeanne Hruska, political director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the bills provide no exception for rape and incest victims and suggests the mother is not capable of making her own decision without consulting family.
“I would beg this committee to identify the problem that this legislation is trying to solve,” Hruska said.
Since Roe vs. Wade, the New Hampshire House has frequently rejected anti-abortion bills even when it’s been under Republican control.
In one of the few exceptions to that trend, the Legislature passed in 2003 a parental notification law.
After the U.S. Supreme Court said the women’s health exception in that law was flawed, the Democratically-led Legislature repealed it in 2007. The GOP-led Legislature put it back on the books in an amended form four years later.
This same House panel on Tuesday afternoon took up a bill to erase a prohibition against anyone protesting on the sidewalk right outside an abortion clinic (HB 430)
On Wednesday, the group is expected to consider two bills (HB 434 and HB 596) that would prohibit public funding of abortions.