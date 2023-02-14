CONCORD — With a slate of bills coming before a House committee over the next two days, both sides of the abortion issue are accusing each other of pushing “extreme” legislation.
New Hampshire Right to Life president Jason Hennessey said in trying to repeal the state's ban on abortion after six months (HB 271), abortion rights activists are out of step with 43 states that have such restrictions.
Hennessey referred to a baby born in a homeless tent the day after Christmas in Manchester who survived, thanks to the quick work of first responders.
“What if it was just one day before (and the baby died)? Right now, here in New Hampshire, the fetal life protection protects this baby for six months and beyond,” Hennessey said.
“With either one of these bills (to repeal the ban), that baby would have had no protections at all.”
Nancy Glynn said legislation to require doctors to use “extraordinary means” to treat a baby born alive (HB 346) would mean she would not have been able to hold her second son, Sawyer, before he died just after his birth seven years ago.
“My husband looked over and said, ‘Give us our son, make him comfortable.’ I got to hold him, got to look at him, you go and just memorize every single detail,” Glynn recalled.
“I wouldn’t been able to have had that chance with him if this bill was in effect back then.”
With such a closely divided House of Representatives, all this emotional testimony and debate over seven proposals Wednesday and Thursday is unlikely to produce any new laws.
Since signing the ban on later-term pregnancies, Gov. Chris Sununu has vowed to oppose any further abortion restrictions.
A state Senate committee has already recommended killing another bill (SB 181) that would affirm abortion rights beyond the existing ban.
Here’s the lineup for abortion bills scheduled to come before the House Judiciary Committee, meeting in Representatives Hall:
WEDNESDAY:
CACR 2: A constitutional amendment asking voters if they wish to add a “woman’s right to make” her own reproductive rights decisions to the state constitution.
HB 271: Repealing the Fetal Life Protection Act which would leave the state without legal restrictions on abortion.
HB 88: A bill to recognize a woman’s reproductive right in state law without changing the current abortion ban.
HB 224: Eliminating the criminal and civil penalties for health care providers that perform abortions after the six-month abortion ban.
THURSDAY:
HB 346: The “born alive” bill that requires doctors to provide all medical care and treatment to care for every infant born alive.
HB 562: This would require a woman give informed consent prior to getting an abortion, using a form state health officials would prepare about the potential medical consequences of the procedure.
HB 591: Further restricting abortions by banning them after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks, according to medical experts.
Abortion rights supporters point to the midterm elections in New Hampshire as proof those who voted for the existing ban were out of step with the political mainstream.
Abortion and the midterms
While Sununu won reelection, the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation, which spoke out against the abortion ban, also won and Democrats added seats in the state House of Representatives.
“Until this ban passed, New Hampshire had a long and bipartisan respect for reproductive freedom,” state Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, who sponsors the bill to repeal the abortion ban, said recently.
At a press conference with other anti-abortion activists Tuesday, Rep. Walt Stapleton, R-Claremont, said the current ban was a “human standard.”
“We are protecting life that is ready to be born and we are going to snuff that life out,” Stapleton said of repealing the abortion ban. “That is barbaric. That is murder.”
E. Carrington Heath, a pastor from Exeter, said the "born alive" bill was inhumane.
“I am afraid this legislation is such an overreach … to be forced by the law to do what will not make a difference for this child surviving or not, to take away this sacred time, that is such a painful thing, Carrington said.
Hennessey said 16 states have such laws because there have been cases when babies that survived a failed abortion were then discarded.
“We just want to make sure our laws are protecting the innocent,” Hennessey said.
Charlotte Antal of Bradford said she ignored the advice of doctors who warned her two sons had fetal anomalies. both were born healthy.
“My husband and I made the decision to trust God,” Antal added.
Kayla Montgomery, executive vice president of public affairs at Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said lawmakers must reject both existing and attempted further restrictions on legal abortions.
“The only thing clear in New Hampshire statute is the restriction on abortion, and extreme lawmakers want to continue to add barriers to care aimed at putting abortion completely out of reach,” Montgomery said.
“These bills, including a near total abortion ban and a waiting period, are wildly unpopular and have no place in New Hampshire.”