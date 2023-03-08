CONCORD — The political outlook for proposed changes to abortion rights may become clearer when the state Senate decides Thursday whether it wants to enshrine in state law abortion access for women outside of the state’s ban after 24 weeks.

But Gov. Chris Sununu, a self-described“pro-choice” Republican, said it is risky business predicting if anything on this topic will reach his desk in 2023, especially from a closely divided House of Representatives.