CONCORD — The political outlook for proposed changes to abortion rights may become clearer when the state Senate decides Thursday whether it wants to enshrine in state law abortion access for women outside of the state’s ban after 24 weeks.
But Gov. Chris Sununu, a self-described“pro-choice” Republican, said it is risky business predicting if anything on this topic will reach his desk in 2023, especially from a closely divided House of Representatives.
“I have not been talking to anybody about that issue,” Sununu told reporters Wednesday. “With such a divided Legislature, I am not sure what bills will come forward.”
In that vein, the House Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 10-10, on four bills pro-abortion-rights lawmakers wanted, including one (HB 271) to get rid of the abortion ban that Sununu signed as part of a state budget package in June 2021.
The same panel voted overwhelmingly against three bills to impose further abortion restrictions, including one to ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks after conception (HB 591).
Sununu said the only change he would advocate is to end the criminal and civil penalties against health care providers who perform an abortion after 24 weeks (HB 224).
“The decriminalization bill is the one that makes sense to me,” Sununu said.
Yet no Republican on the House Judiciary panel agreed with him Wednesday.
Chairman Robert Lynn, R-Windham, argued striking this off the books would create “special treatment” for doctors that other professionals lack in criminal law.
He said police officers make snap decisions affecting life and death of citizens, but they can face prosecution for using deadly force without justification.
Doctors faced a felony crime charge only if they “knowingly” aborted a fetus that was more than 24 weeks old, Lynn said.
“There could be close cases but why is that a rationale for giving special treatment to doctors?” Lynn asked rhetorically.
Rep. Rebecca McBeath, D-Portsmouth, said doctors often are faced with deciding the future of a fetus that can affect the life of a mother who may be unconscious.
“I want my caretakers to make these decisions without the concern that somebody is going to sue (them) because the fetus could be over 24 weeks,” McBeath said.
Rep. Eric Turer, D-Brentwood, said criminal sanction makes it difficult for the state to attract new obstetricians and gynecologists to practice here.
Abortion foe: ‘Doctors are not perfect’
But Rep. Kristine Perez, R-Londonderry, a retired nurse, said this needs to remain in place because physicians make mistakes.
“Doctors are not perfect just like police are not perfect. Many times in my career I refused a doctor’s order. I knew it was not in the best interest of the patient. I lost a job” for this reason, Perez recalled. “You are not allowed to speak out against a doctor and doctors stick together.”
The panel also split down the middle over legislation (HB 88) that would recognize in state law a woman’s abortion right before the later-term abortion ban period.
“It’s not clear to me exactly what this bill accomplishes,” said Lynn, who again led the opposition on his panel.
Turer said New Hampshire is an “island” as the only state in New England without an affirmative state law that recognizes a woman’s abortion right.
On Thursday, the Senate will debate the identical language in its own bill (SB 181), which in that chamber this year has also broken down along partisan lines.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 3-2 to recommend killing it.
Last year, this same measure fell one vote shy of passing the Senate.
Republicans control the Senate by a 14-10 margin as they did the previous two years.
This Senate has nine new members in it, however, six Republicans and three Democrats.
Abortion-rights supporters have held out hope of getting three GOP senators to join the 10 Senate Democrats to pass this bill.
“The reality is that without Roe, the legal landscape in this country is extremely unclear, and that is true both in banned states and states where abortion is legal, like New Hampshire,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of New Hampshire Action Fund.
“Roe served as the foundation of legal protections, and with it overturned, those federal protections are gone.”
The other action measures the House panel split, 10-10, on a proposed amendment to include abortion as a human right in the state Constitution (CACR 2).
The panel voted by lopsided margins bills to require informed consent prior to having an abortion (HB 562) and the Born Alive Act that would require all medical interventions occur to deliver a baby to full term (HB 346).
At one point, Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, R-Wentworth, said despite his anti-abortion activism that it seems clear attempts to adopt further restrictions are dead on arrival this year.
“I don’t think we are going to advance the front any further,” Greeson added.
The full House will vote on these abortion bills as early as next week.