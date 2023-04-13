N.H. Senate kills abortion rights bills
Buy Now

The Republican-led State Senate killed two abortion rights bills Thursday.

Here, abortion opponents spoke out against the bill to to get rid of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions after 24 weeks.

The Senate killed the measure, 14-10.

CONCORD -- The debate over abortion rights at the State House effectively ended for the year Thursday when all 14 Senate Republicans voted to kill two House-passed bills to enshrine abortion rights in state law and to repeal criminal penalties against doctors who perform abortions after 24 weeks.

Both proposals, HB 88 and HB 224, narrowly cleared the closely divided House of Representatives with a smattering of GOP support last month, but each was voted down in the Senate on 14-10 votes, with all Senate Democrats supporting them.

Abortion rights bills die in N.H. Senate
Buy Now

The State Senate rejected two, House-passed abortion rights bills Thursday. Here, Planned Parenthood officials and other supporters lobbied for the changes.