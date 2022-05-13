CONCORD — Nearly 200 supporters at an abortion rights rally Friday heard progressive leaders promote a broader message to achieve policy and political victories.
Earlier in the day, Asma Elhuni with Rights and Democracy N.H. was in a circuit courtroom, pleading guilty to protesting outside Gov. Chris Sununu's office in the spring of 2021 against the Republican-passed state budget which had a ban on late-term abortions and on the teaching of “divine concepts” such as inherent racism.
Elhuni told the State House Plaza crowd those backing abortion rights must join together with the existing movements that oppose racism, poverty and social injustice and seek action on climate change.
“We currently don’t have enough numbers,” Elhuni said, pleading that they lobby friends and neighbors who aren’t liberal activists like they are.
“There are people in the middle, they are good people, but they don’t understand what is happening,” Elhuni said.
“We have to be intentional about this. The right is talking to them so if we are not, they are going to win and that is exactly what is happening.”
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, spent the last two weeks losing partisan State House battles to try and codify Roe v. Wade protections into state law.
“The issue is beyond the right to abortion, it is a reproductive justice issue, it’s a racial justice issue and it’s an economic justice issue.” Whitley said.
“It is about who has power over you, who has power to make decisions about your own bodies for you.”
And State Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, said she’ll keep fighting to change the Constitution which, if passed, could lead to public funding of abortion and repeal of a parental notification law for minor girls seeking an abortion.
““I have not been shy speaking about my own abortion when I was a teenager,” said Toll, who said it's allowed her to finish college, graduate school, grow her own business, have a child when she was ready and run for the Legislature.
“I speak openly about my abortion in part because it is a routine medical procedure.”
Tragic stories made the difference on abortion ban exception
Kelly Omu of Jaffrey and a handful of other pregnant women last spring told tragic stories at the State House about their unborn children with fatal, fetal anomalies.
They convinced the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill last month exempting these cases from the ban on late-term abortions (HB 1609).
Gov. Sununu lobbied for this change to the 2021 abortion ban that he had signed.
Omu and her husband, David, ended up going to a Boston hospital for her to have the abortion after no southern tier hospital would admit her due to the abortion ban.
“We just happen to want to be parents but abortion needs to be accessible to everyone regardless of why they need one,” Omu said.
Last week, Republican leaders fired back that Democratic attempts on Capitol Hill to respond to a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would have legalized abortion throughout pregnancy.
“This unlimited abortion for any reason act will put the U.S. on the same level as China and North Korea well out of the mainstream of other western civilized nations and will not only codify abortions up until birth but force all doctors to perform them by eliminating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993,” said Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
“This radical legislation is not what New Hampshire residents asked for, and it’s most definitely not what they voted for. The power to decide abortion limitations belongs with N.H voters, not deep-state politicians down in D.C."
At the rally, citizens held homemade signs that read, “Our daughters deserve better,” “End the war on women’s rights,” “It’s time to fight like girls,” “Keep your laws out of my body” and “We will not go back."
Other speakers included Dalia Vidunas with Equality Health Center, transgender leader Liam Magan and Grace Kindeke with the N.H. Women’s Foundation and American Friends Service Committee.
Josie Pinto, co-founder and executive director of the Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire, emceed the rally and sought out an eclectic group of other sponsors, including the Sierra Club, 350 NH, Party for Socialism and Liberation Southern New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Youth Movement.
“This (Supreme Court leak on Roe v. Wade likely being overturned) has confirmed what we have known for a long time,” Pinto said.
“When the government fails us, it is critical we step up as a community to meet everyone’s needs. We are all one movement.”