Abortion rights backers vow to continue campaign
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said the movement for abortion rights will continue despite State Senate votes that killed two bills last week.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, led abortion rights supporters who vowed to keep pressing for change after the state Senate dashed their hopes of enshrining abortion access into state law.

During a news conference Monday, Warmington urged Gov. Chris Sununu to insist that abortion right protections should be part of any deal over a two-year state budget.