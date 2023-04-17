CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, led abortion rights supporters who vowed to keep pressing for change after the state Senate dashed their hopes of enshrining abortion access into state law.
During a news conference Monday, Warmington urged Gov. Chris Sununu to insist that abortion right protections should be part of any deal over a two-year state budget.
“We want you all to know we are here. We will stand every day for reproductive freedom. We will not back down,” Warmington said.
Kuster said she’s working with Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to support federal legislation that affirms the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an abortion pill.
The U.S. House under Republican control is unlikely to support that measure.
“It has been clear that personal medical decisions are not in the hands of women, their doctors and families,” Kuster said.
Two federal judges have issued dueling decisions on the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. A judge in Texas set the FDA’s approval aside while a federal jurist in a state of Washington case ruled in favor of the status quo.
The U.S. Supreme Court put both those lower court rulings on hold until at least this Wednesday.
Ban part of budget
Sarah Anderson, practice manager Equality Health Center in Concord, said many women prefer the abortion medication option because it gives them more privacy than having the procedure done in a clinic, and it allows them to more easily schedule termination of the pregnancy.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the current ban on most abortions after 24 weeks came about when it was attached to the current state budget in 2021.
“We have not taken one step in New Hampshire since the fall of Roe that (asserts) we in New Hampshire will stand with the women of our state,” Soucy said. “Regardless of the obstacles or challenges paced before us we will not give up that fight.”
Soucy said the Republican-led Legislature in 1991 approved a resolution that offered New Hampshire as a trial test site for mifepristone, known at the time as RU-486.
“Unfortunately, a majority of today’s legislatures are turning their back on women,” Soucy said.
Last month, the closely divided House of Representatives approved legislation to place state abortion right protection up to 24 weeks into state law (HB 88).
The House also voted to repeal criminal and civil penalties against doctors who perform abortions after 24 weeks (HB 224).
The Senate killed both bills last week along party lines. with all Senate Republicans opposed to them.
“As long as we have restrictions on the books we should also have our rights on the books as well,” said Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, who authored one of the two bills.
Those who support restrictions on abortion praised the Senate’s actions last week.
They argued that getting rid of criminal penalties for doctors would have rendered meaningless the state’s ban on later-term abortions.
Kuster’s appearance at the Legislative Office Building event drew some criticism on social media.
“Look at this, $31 (trillion) national debt, open borders, $4 heating oil, skyrocketing inflation and Anne Kuster is real concerned about abortion being outlawed in the third trimester. We are represented by a fraud,” said Jackie Langley, a conservative activist from Hollis.