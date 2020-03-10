The state’s American Civil Liberties Union will not endorse a candidate for governor, but is rolling out a website to help voters learn more about candidates’ positions on civil liberties.
The organization ran a similar website to help voters learn about presidential candidates before the presidential primary, and is replicating the formula for the New Hampshire governor’s race.
The ACLU-NH sent all three candidates for governor a survey about their stances on issues including cutting prison sentences for good behavior, notifying the public about Customs and Border Patrol checkpoints, and early voting. The candidates’ responses are online at aclunhvoter.org.
Gov. Chris Sununu has not yet submitted his responses, according to the ACLU, but state Sen. Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky have. The two Democratic candidates are in agreement on every point.
As the campaign goes on, ACLU volunteers have pledged to record all three candidates’ views as they talk about rights, criminal justice reform, data privacy and other ACLU priorities. The new site will link to those video, so voters can see the candidates engaging with the issues on the trail.
“We call it direct candidate engagement,” said ACLU spokesman Ariana Schecter, “But others call it bird-dogging.”
In a statement, ACLU-NH executive director Devon Chaffee said she hoped the spotlight on these issues would encourage candidates to take “bold stances to protect and defend civil liberties.