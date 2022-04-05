CONCORD — Environmental activists and a bipartisan group of legislators lobbied for support Tuesday to create a tougher standard that must be met to site new landfills in New Hampshire.
The House-passed proposal would require an independent hydrogeologist to certify it would take at least five years for any contamination from a new landfill site to flow into a nearby body of water.
Since 1991, the state Department of Environmental Services has had in place a minimum setback of 200 feet between a landfill and surface water source.
Adam Finkel, a former administrator with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, retired to Dalton and assisted lawmakers in crafting this bill (HB 1454).
“This bill is pro-landfill; it helps applicants find acceptable sites,” Finkel told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Supporters responded with this proposal for 2022 after the state Senate killed legislation last year to prevent a landfill from being placed within two miles of a state park.
“It is inappropriate and dangerous to build a landfill where the waste can seep into groundwater,” said Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, the bill’s prime sponsor.
But opponents insist this plan has the same, singular focus as the 2021 version did, to block state approval of a landfill proposed in Dalton near Forest Lake.
“This is nothing more than a project killer masquerading as an environmental protection bill,” said Bryan Gould, a Concord lawyer.
The only rationale for the five-year, time-of-travel standard was to prevent Casella Waste Systems from getting its permit, he charged.
“They backed into this provision to kill this deal without considering what effect it would have on other sites,” Gould said.
“This could very well make it impossible to site a landfill in New Hampshire.”
2021 bill had proposed setback from state parks
Nikki Delude Roy chaired the state’s Board of Hydrogeologists and maintained that the current regulations protect the public.
“Three of the current seven lined landfills in the state operating now would not have been allowed under this standard,” Roy said.
Finkel pointed out that the major landfills in Berlin and Rochester more than meet this requirement.
Last December, executives with Casella withdrew a wetlands permit application critical to its landfill project. The firm is expected to resubmit its application later this year and is taking the state's advice to coordinate this process with other state and federal approvals needed for the proposal.
As written, the bill would not apply to existing landfills or any plans to expand those projects.
Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, said the soil is so porous in Dalton that contamination could flow to Forest Lake in three weeks.
Supporters said Maine and four other states use time-of-travel standards for siting landfills.
Roy countered while Maine has a six-year standard, it permits landfill developers to get a much shorter window of travel time if the project has added upgrades to the landfill such as thicker linings.
Officials with the state Department of Environmental Services did not testify for or against the bill.