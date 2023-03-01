State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, told her story about waiting 12 years and going through 12 doctors before she was able to get a hysterectomy. She’s sponsoring legislation to require doctors not deny the procedure for any adult solely on the basis they believe that patient may want to have children in the future.
CONCORD — State Rep. Ellen Read said it took her 12 years of pain and suffering to find a doctor willing to perform a hysterectomy on her at age 38 after six doctors refused due to their belief she might want to bear children in the future.
“I would like to normalize the idea that women get to make up their minds to whether or not they have children,” Read, D-Newmarket, told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee Wednesday.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and women who had similar struggles urged the panel to endorse a bill to prevent doctors from denying sterilization treatments solely on that basis.
Under the measure, doctors could refuse to perform the procedure, but they must try to refer the patient to another doctor who accepts the same health insurance.
The bill (HB 277) would require any eligible adult over 18 to sign an informed consent form to give the doctor immunity from a future lawsuit for performing the procedure as long as it was done competently.
The legislation would still allow doctors to decline to perform the procedure for medical or religious reasons.
Read said this has become such an issue that national “child-free” organizations have compiled lists of doctors willing to offer sterilization procedures for younger women.
Only four such doctors are on the list in New Hampshire, she said.
“There is in the medical field a misogynistic culture making decisions mostly about women and what treatments they can or can’t access,” Read argued.
Rep. Daniel Popovici-Muller, R-Windham, said he agreed with Read the right to personal medical freedom should be honored.
“There are balances that we have to make. A mandate is a concern, but it’s a minimal mandate for very specific circumstances and for good reasons,” Popvici-Muller said.
Jason Vilardi of Epping said after he and his wife, Jade Flad-Vilardi, had two children he was easily able to schedule his vasectomy, while his wife for years has failed to get doctors to consider sterilizing her.
“It’s very important that we allow people to get these procedures or get them in the right position to make these decisions,” Vilardi said.
Lauren Fitch, a 27-year-old activist from Massachusetts, said she has been unable to find a physician who will do the procedure and accept her insurance coverage.
“Parenthood is beautiful, but only if you want it, and the only person who knows that is you,” she said. “I will stay child-free.”
Some members on the House panel questioned the wisdom of forcing doctors to consider performing this procedure and whether this mandate would prompt more doctors to offer the treatment.
The Affordable Care Act required insurers to cover medically necessary sterilization procedures.
But some studies have concluded it can be difficult for younger women and men to take advantage of the access due to restrictive state laws.
Advocates for those state laws maintain careful screening for patients must be in place to ensure adults are making a rational choice and aren’t being pressured to have a sterilization procedure.
Michael Padmore, director of advocacy with the New Hampshire Medical Society, signed up in opposition to the bill, but did not speak or offer written testimony.
Steven Scaer of Nashua warned the proposed mandate could influence younger teens to consider a sterilization procedure in the near future that they would regret.
“This will cause permanent damage to boys and girls,” Scaer warned.