Advocates seek physician mandate to give sterilization access
State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, told her story about waiting 12 years and going through 12 doctors before she was able to get a hysterectomy. She’s sponsoring legislation to require doctors not deny the procedure for any adult solely on the basis they believe that patient may want to have children in the future.

 Kevin Landrigan//Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — State Rep. Ellen Read said it took her 12 years of pain and suffering to find a doctor willing to perform a hysterectomy on her at age 38 after six doctors refused due to their belief she might want to bear children in the future.

“I would like to normalize the idea that women get to make up their minds to whether or not they have children,” Read, D-Newmarket, told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee Wednesday.