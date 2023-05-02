CONCORD — Advocates sought more spending for the homeless, child care, housing and aid to education during a lengthy public hearing on the next two-year state budget before the state Senate Tuesday.
A bipartisan compromise led to approval of a spending plan through the closely divided House of Representatives last month.
The House budget plan would spend $15.9 billion, nearly $6.4 billion from state taxes and fees. Both represent double-digit increases over the existing two-year budget for 2022-23.
Many came to the public hearing in Representatives Hall to urge the Senate to keep House-passed spending increases including $40 million for Medicaid providers and nearly $200 million in additional state grants to public schools.
State employees also turned out to urge that the budget should retain staggered pay increases of 10% and 2% for all workers and significant increases in pension benefits for more than 1,800 public safety workers.
“It was a challenge. We did get it passed,” said House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston.
“Our great hope is we come so close together that we don’t need a committee of conference” to work out differences between the House and Senate.
That’s not likely as the Senate is expected to make both additions and subtractions from what the House approved.
Rep. Stephen Pearson, R-Derry, said the budget would restore pension benefit cuts for certain public employees that lawmakers made in 2011.
“In emergency services, the state of New Hampshire is viewed as a state that cannot be trusted. This will help to restore some of that trust,” Pearson said.
Several came to the hearing with suggestions to make further changes, most of which involved spending more money, though others sought to cut taxes by less.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig lobbied for $20 million in more spending for homeless shelters in the form of a hike in the state’s daily reimbursement rate from $8 to $20 per person.
Craig noted the average cost to run a shelter is $45 per day per person.
“The state of New Hampshire is in the midst of a homeless crisis, and we are at a crossroads,” Craig said.
Child care access crisis
Isabelle Plante of Center Harbor said she and her husband moved here during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has been unable to find a spot for their young child at any day care within an hour of their home, she said.
“We are considering leaving the state because unfortunately there is no child care,” Plante said. “There is not the capacity to serve the children of our state.”
Plante and several others urged the Senate to include more child care incentives, which currently are contained in a separate bill (SB 237) that’s pending.
Among other changes, this would make more families eligible for a taxpayer-paid child care scholarship.
Likewise, several others urged the Senate to add to the budget provisions to create a system of care for healthy aging (SB 36).
The House budget contained some increases in these programs but not as much as in the Senate bill.
Some urged the Senate to add provisions in the so-called “Momnibus” legislation (SB 175), which includes Medicaid coverage to support lactation services ($300,000), donor breast milk ($250,000) and early child mental health consultation services ($1 million).
Other speakers sought to include in the Senate budget a one-time $500,000 public awareness campaign about those suffering with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia (SB 234).
Push for hospital units
Steve Ahnen, president and chief executive officer with the New Hampshire Hospital Association, urged the Senate to allocate enough money to reopen two 24-bed units closed at New Hampshire Hospital for patients with mental health challenges.
In proposing his budget in February, Gov. Chris Sununu asked the state to compel all hospitals to create units to care for mental health patients.
This could help reduce the boarding of mental health patients in hospital emergency rooms waiting for a treatment bed, Sununu argued.
The House budget struck that proposal from its plan.
Jim Marshall of Derry urged the Senate to kill the provision in the House budget to repeal the state’s Interest and Dividends Tax by 2025, two years earlier than planned.
The benefit from this tax break goes to upper-income residents, he said.
“The budget should be about helping the average citizens, not just the wealthy and business owners,” Marshall said.
Christine Phillips, executive director of the Friends for Aine Center in Manchester, asked the Senate to earmark $1.5 million for peer-to-peer support for juveniles suffering from the loss of a loved one.
Sununu had proposed this spending item, but the House budget omitted it.
“Many of our grieving kids have had a loved one die from substance use or suicide,” Phillips said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire organized a coalition letter that requested many other changes, including $75 million for school building aid and increased support for renewable energy projects and state assistance to homeowners who are dealing with high-energy costs.
“While HB 1 and HB 2 include many important provisions, they also include numerous provisions that would harm NH residents and fail to address other vital issues,” they wrote.