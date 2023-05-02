Advocates seek more spending than House-passed budget
Advocates sought more spending to be added to a proposed state budget during a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee all afternoon and into the night Tuesday. Here, liberal activists recently held signs outside the State House calling for support of a “People’s Budget” to spend more money on education and human service programs than Gov. Chris Sununu had first proposed last February.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Advocates sought more spending for the homeless, child care, housing and aid to education during a lengthy public hearing on the next two-year state budget before the state Senate Tuesday.

A bipartisan compromise led to approval of a spending plan through the closely divided House of Representatives last month.