The decision of superstar Olympic gymnast Simone Biles to withdraw from competition due to anxiety will increase awareness about how mental health problems have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals said Monday.
That observation came during an online discussion hosted by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., Monday.
Concord native Luke Bonner is a former European pro basketball player who created PWRFWD, a company that helps athletes market themselves with consumers.
During a virtual dialogue session on mental health, Bonner said elite athletes had their livelihoods “yanked away from them” after the coronavirus pandemic shut down many competitive sport seasons.
“This is not a like a pampered athlete situation; it’s a lot for people to take on,” Bonner said.
Last week, Biles pulled out of the team competition to attend to her own mental health after she felt “lost in the air” during a vault event.
After cheering on her teammates from the sidelines for a week, Biles confirmed she would compete for an individual medal in the balance beam Tuesday.
Bonner played pro basketball in Hungary and Lithuania for three years. His older brother, Matt, had a lengthy career in the NBA.
Coaches have learned to alter their methods to put less pressure on athletes, Bonner said.
“We are seeing an evolution of coaching tactics. This attitude is changing, that is in which the game is more important than anything else in the world,” Bonner said.
“That’s a good thing, I think.”
Work force shortage hurting field
Janet Salsbury, chief clinical officer with Community Partners of Dover, said the workforce shortage has hit the mental health field hard, even as COVID-19 has put more strain on the system.
Officials with the University of New Hampshire in Durham report the enrollment of students in the master’s degree social work program has hit an all-time low, Salsbury said.
“I think this is going to be a chronic issue for us in the next five years. It is a very high-stress job with relatively low pay,” Salsbury said.
Congress should consider creating a loan forgiveness program for those entering this field, she said.
Molly Lunn Owen, executive director of 603 Forward, a liberal advocacy group, said mental health got worse during COVID-19 because there was no “certainty or consistency” to life.
She urged Pappas to lobby for making a temporary child care tax credit permanent and to pursue legislation for mandatory, paid family and medical leave benefits.
Pappas said since the pandemic began, Congress has approved bills providing $16 million for mental health and $10 million for substance abuse treatment programs in New Hampshire.
“Clearly more needs to be done,” Pappas added.