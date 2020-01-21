CONCORD -- Advocates, developers and a bipartisan legislative team promoted Tuesday an ambitious package of incentives to deal with what they called an affordable housing “crisis” in New Hampshire.
But veteran members of a key committee and members of the public objected to specific provisions, such as a mandate planning and zoning board members get training or they can’t vote, and subsidies that could carry costs for 20 years.
Gov. Chris Sununu created a task force to study the problem of affordable housing and it reported last summer the vacancy rate for two-bedroom apartments summer was below 1 percent in virtually every county in the state and the inventory of homes available for sale was near record lows.
Meanwhile, the median price for a home in New Hampshire crested over $300,000 last spring and has shot up 6 percent annually since 2017.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said the state’s low tax climate and less regulatory environment convinced more people per capita ro migrate to New Hampshire than to its neighboring states.
To continue that trend, Caswell told the House Municipal and County Government Committee the state must take bold steps to create more housing that young people can afford.
“What we are trying to do in the end is have this discussion,” Caswell said adding the goal should be to raise the vacancy rate to 3-5 percent.
“We have to be able to say there is a housing crisis in New Hampshire and we all each need to affirm we need to address this now.”
Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown and Rep. Willis Griffith, D-Manchester, teamed together on two bills (HB 1629 and HB 1632) that take several steps.
This reform would end the practice of towns adopting zoning or density requirements that apply only to housing for older residents; this would mean those same benefits for a project must be available to all forms of housing.
The bills also create incentives such as a deduction from the business profits tax for the owners of qualified housing projects and a real estate transfer tax cut for first-time homebuyers.
“This whole package is really a carrot, not a stick. We want to encourage these behaviors. We aren’t mandating them,” Griffith said.
The bill also creates hard and fast deadlines for local boards to act on applications and for courts to rule on the appeal of any local decisions.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development in Walpole, praised the measure as balanced.
“I am not asking for anything outside the bounds here; I am just asking for a level playing field,” said Franks who said he waited six months and spent hefty legal fees fighting off a lawsuit against a project that he ultimately won.
But the most objectionable piece would require that within a year all planning and zoning board members must get training from the state Office of Strategic Initiatives or lose their right to vote.
Several committee members said that stripping any elected or appointed official of this authority would be unconstitutional.
“If a municipality makes a decision and a voting member is not trained, are we setting a municipality up for a lawsuit?” asked State Rep. Tom Dolan, R-Londonderry.
Rep. Alexander noted the training is now voluntary and the state should support everyone getting it.
“If this committee has an alternate way to enhance that we are certainly open to it,” Alexander said.
Rep. Vincent Migliore, R-Bridgewater, said this may be one of a few ideas supporters might agree to give up in the name of getting consensus on the rest.
“I am a firm believer of asking for 140 percent of something if I get 90 percent,” Migliore said.
Ben Frost, managing director of policy and public affairs for the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, defended the mandate.
“They should get training and there should be a requirement that they have training; that’s my opinion,” Frost said.
Later during this hearing that went on more than two hours, Frost offered another way.
“Maybe you make this an eligibility standard, you can’t be appointed or elected if you do not have the training,” Frost said as likening it to an entrance exam.
“We do that with lawyers.”
Former Concord City Councilor Allan Herschlag said some provisions were too generous like allowing certified housing project to qualify for New Hampshire advantage bonds from the Business Finance Authority that could require state payments over 20 years.
“Even without any new children and costs for schools, cost to the community from these will increase,” Herschlag said.
A House subcommittee will meet to work on crafting a compromise to present to the full committee next month.