Kathleen Cavalaro appears in a followup video on TikTok responding to the uproar over her May 23 video in which she mockingly encouraged out-of-state residents to “just get on one of those buses that comes in from Massachusetts and go to Ward 2 in Rochester and vote for me.”
With political divisiveness reaching new extremes, could there still be room for humor and political satire?
Apparently so, after Attorney General John Formella, a Republican, took the unusual step on Monday of announcing his office had investigated and cleared a Democratic candidate for the New Hampshire House of solicitation of voter fraud.
The case started May 23, when Rochester Democrat Kathleen Cavalaro posted a TikTok video encouraging out-of-staters to take a bus from Massachusetts to Ward 2 in Rochester to vote for her.
Cavalaro said the video was a joke, meant as a gibe at Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s 2016 claim that Massachusetts residents are bused into New Hampshire to vote.
Was Cavalaro — a jewelry designer and mother of two — soliciting voter fraud? Or simply poking fun at Republicans?
Last week her video prompted complaints to Formella, who undertook to “review” her videos and issue the statement clearing her.
“The video does not constitute criminal solicitation to wrongfully vote and is protected speech under the First Amendment,” the statement read. His spokesman said the office received three complaints.
His office has asked her to take down the May 23 video out of concern that it could encourage a Bay Stater to actually cross the border to vote, which would be a crime.
And she takes another opportunity to poke at Sununu, House leader Jason Osborne and Republicans.
“I know you like to think these laws and rules (First Amendment) apply only to your side, but I hate to break it to you, but they apply to my side, too,” she says.
Republicans continued to go after her on social media.
“Nowhere in the TikTok did she make clear it was a joke,” New Hampshire Young Republicans tweeted out. “Her poor attempt at comedy eroding trust in our elections.”
Cavalaro, 46, said this is her first election run. She will face Republican incumbent Clifford Newton in Rochester.
Her husband narrowly lost a seat on the Portsmouth city council before they moved to Rochester. She describes herself as hard left and produces and sells jewelry and accessories that “speak to the rage.”
“This is what happens when women, or anyone, speaks up against Republicans: they try to bully and harass you to be quiet,” Cavalaro told the Union Leader.