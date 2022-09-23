AG issues cease and desist against Dems mailing
CONCORD -- Attorney General John Formella issued a cease and desist order against the New Hampshire Democratic Party after it mailed absentee ballot applications with several errors to more than 900 voters in 39 cities and towns.

Democratic Party officials have until Tuesday to come up with a plan to contact these affected voters and make sure they are able to vote properly in the general election.

Democratic mailing had fictitious return address

A mailing sent by the New Hampshire Democratic Party sent to some voters asked them to send the application to seek an absentee ballot from the Rockingham Board of Elections, an entity that does not exist in the state.
This is the text of the N.H. Democratic Party mailing that urged voters to apply to cast an absentee ballot. The text properly explains the limitations of who can legally request an absentee ballot.