A mailing sent by the New Hampshire Democratic Party sent to some voters asked them to send the application to seek an absentee ballot from the Rockingham Board of Elections, an entity that does not exist in the state.
Attorney General John Formella has issued a cease and desist order to the New Hampshire Democratic Party after its office found a mailing soliciting voters to apply to vote by absentee ballot was rife with errors.
CONCORD — Attorney General John Formella issued a cease-and-desist order against the New Hampshire Democratic Party after it mailed absentee ballot applications with several errors to more than 900 voters in 39 cities and towns.
Democratic Party officials have until Tuesday to come up with a plan to contact the affected voters and make sure they are able to vote properly in the general election.
Problems with the mailings included incorrect information about individual voters’ history of voting absentee, incorrect addresses for the voter and incorrect addresses to apply for an absentee ballot from a town or city clerk.
The inquiry began when Richard Tracy, the chief investigator with the Attorney General’s elections unit, contacted Democratic Party officials after residents from Kingston and Easton received return address, postage paid mailings addressed to the “Rockingham Board of Elections.”
No such entity exists.
The mailings caused “voter confusion and frustration” and could result in voters inadvertently breaking the law, Formella said.
“It could also disenfranchise some voters in that voters may complete the absentee ballot application, believing they will receive absentee ballots for the state general election, only to discover that their applications were never sent to their town or city clerks,” Formella said.
“This discovery could be made at a time when the voters are not able to file follow-up applications for absentee ballots.”
State investigators learned that 926 voters received the mailings.
Dems blame printer
Democratic Party Executive Director Troy Price blamed the problem on a printing error by the vendor it contracted.
“This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with the intention of ensuring every Granite Stater was able to cast their ballot in this year’s general election,” Price said in a statement.
“The NHDP has been transparent about the issues with this mailing and have been working with the attorney general’s office to remedy the situation. We have already taken steps to contact the voters affected, and we expect to have this issue resolved shortly.”
Elliot Gault, the Republican State Party’s executive director, urged Democratic leaders to fix this “deeply troubling” mistake.
“It is deeply troubling that the New Hampshire Democrat Party would spread election confusion in Rockingham County — a county where Republican voter registrations outnumber Democrat registrations,” Gault said.
“By seemingly creating a fictitious ‘Rockingham Board of Elections’ this has the potential to spread misinformation regarding the upcoming 2022 election and I commend the attorney general’s office for issuing this cease & desist letter.
“Overburdening municipalities with their mistake is unacceptable. The New Hampshire Democrat Party needs to immediately implement a solution to prevent any of the voters they mailed from being disenfranchised or suppressed from the voting process this November.”
Formella noted that Democratic Party officials brought to investigators’ attention how widespread the mistake was.
The cease and desist order prevents the party from publishing any other absentee ballot application mailers for the 2022 election “unless they are accurate and include accurate return mail addresses and voter domicile information.”
“Any future failure to comply with our state’s election laws may result in this office seeking enforcement action,” Formella said.