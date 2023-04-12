CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire will decide soon whether to join a multi-state lawsuit so women could continue to receive a popular abortion pill that a federal judge in Texas has tried to take off the market, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan along with Rep. Chris Pappas, all D-N.H., spoke at a roundtable in Manchester about the need to ensure that this pill, mifepristone, remains accessible.
Formella said dueling decisions in federal courts in Texas and the state of Washington last Friday took him and many other state prosecutors by surprise.
The rulings have created a murky dispute that some legal analysts believe will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The reality is the courts have created a very uncertain legal landscape here; we are looking at it very closely,” Formella told Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, who had urged Sununu to move on this matter. “I am dialed in on it.”
Sununu told reporters after the council meeting that he would rely upon the AG’s counsel on how best to proceed.
“I think it is just too early,” Sununu said on whether to follow Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island and 13 other states who had joined the Washington lawsuit.
Sununu said he’s committed to doing what’s necessary to maintain access to this pill the FDA first approved in 2002.
Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed jurist, delayed the impact of his decision to revoke FDA approval of the pill until this Friday so opponents could challenge that decision in appellate court.
Within hours, the federal judge in the Washington case had ruled the status quo regarding the drug must be allowed to continue and those states that sued over the matter could continue to provide access to it.
The Biden administration asked the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the Texas ruling that President Biden called “out of bounds.” If that occurs, this controversy likely will end up before the nation’s highest court.
“If this decision stands, American women’s two-decade-long access to mifepristone will be in jeopardy across the nation, outlawing the most commonly used method for women to seek abortions. The Supreme Court must intervene to protect the health, safety and lives of women,” said Sen. Shaheen, who organized the roundtable at the Planned Parenthood’s health care center in Manchester.
AG: Both federal court rulings ‘unnecessary and overbroad’
Formella said the state did not get involved in the Washington lawsuit because the original complaint was lodged against the Biden administration over the FDA’s past review of this drug.
Both the Texas decision to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone 22 years ago and the decision in Washington case were completely unexpected, the AG said.
“We will make a decision soon as to what we are going to do,” Formella said, adding that it’s wise to wait for developments to play out.
“My philosophy is in response to what appeared to be unnecessary and overbroad decisions that have created this uncertainty, I don’t want to rush into any action rashly.”
Sununu said the decision of a few governors in New York, California and other states to stockpile mifepristone or misoprostol, a companion pill prescribed in concert with mifepristone but not covered under the Texas decision, was not “the smartest move.”
“I have talked to other governors and that is a really bad idea. What that does is create a panic on the system and create shortages,” Sununu said.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England leaders said the programs in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine have no such plans to make further bulk orders of the pills and agreed with Sununu’s analysis of it.
“Most governors agree that is not the smartest move right now,” Sununu said.
Officials that run the Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics in the state said Wednesday they were poised to transition to offering misoprostol alone should the Texas judge’s ruling against the other pill be allowed to go forward.
Hassan said the controversy is part of the effort by social conservatives to outlaw abortion nationwide.
“It is clear that anti-choice extremists will not stop at overturning Roe, and they will not stop until abortion is banned in America, but women are capable of making their own health decisions and doctors are capable of providing the best care to their patients and I will continue to fight to protect a woman’s fundamental freedom,” Hassan said.
Sununu said while he supports two abortion rights bills that face key votes Thursday, both appear doomed now that a Republilcan-led state Senate committee has rejected them along party lines.
“I supported those bills but they are dead I believe,” Sununu said.
The Senate will act upon House-passed bills to enshrine abortion protections into state law (HB 88) and to erase criminal and civil penalties against doctors who perform abortions after the state’s 24-week on the procedure (HB 224).
“They know where I stand on them; they know I am supportive,” Sununu said.
The governor said getting rid of criminal penalties was a priority and one he has publicly advocated for since soon after he signed it as part of the abortion ban attached to a two-year state budget deal in 2021.
Earlier in 2023, the Senate killed a different version of the bill for New Hampshire to join all other New England states that have in state law some abortion protections for women.