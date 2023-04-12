AG, Sununu say N.H. to decide 'soon' if it should act on abortion pill controversy
Attorney General John Formella, standing, briefed the Executive Council Wednesday regarding two competing, federal court decisions over whether to block future access to a popular abortion pill. Gov. Chris Sununu, looked on.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire will decide soon whether to join a multi-state lawsuit so women could continue to receive a popular abortion pill that a federal judge in Texas has tried to take off the market, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday.

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan along with Rep. Chris Pappas, all D-N.H., spoke at a roundtable in Manchester about the need to ensure that this pill, mifepristone, remains accessible.