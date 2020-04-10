New Hampshire voters worried about getting sick at the polls can ask for an absentee ballot, the Attorney General’s office said Friday.
Current law allows voters to apply for absentee ballots if they are away from home on election day, observing a religious committment or if a disability prevents them from leaving home.
The guidance from state Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office stretches the definition of disability to fit around COVID-19.
“In light of the current public health advisories related to COVID-19, any voter who in the voter’s judgment is being advised by medical authorities to avoid going out in public, or to self-quarantine, would qualify to vote by absentee ballot,” the guidance reads. “This applies equally to voters who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other severe communicable flu, and those who are self-quarantining as a preventative measure.”
The guidance says disability can be defined as a voter sees fit.
“As the law does not define the term ‘disability’ for the purpose of absentee voting, particularly in light of this guidance, any voter’s reasonable determination that he or she qualifies satisfies the law,” the guidelines read.