California Governor Gavin Newsom (center) is applauded by Laborers Union Local 1130 workers, Cupertino Electric, Inc., workers, and NorCal Carpenters Union workers while holding up legislation that he just signed to speed up construction for a streamlined process and to expedite court review on legal challenges that often tie up projects at the construction of the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the future site of Proxima Solar Farm on May 19, 2023, in Stanislaus County, California.  

 John G. Mabanglo/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

California Governor Gavin Newsom for years had an enviable problem. His state was awash in cash.

Thanks to the booming tech industry and federal money during the pandemic, California was spending record amounts and still ran a surplus — almost $100 billion last year. That’s when Newsom, a rising star in the Democratic party, sent checks of up to $1,050 to millions of residents. The Los Angeles Times in an editorial declared him the luckiest governor in state history.