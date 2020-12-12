Days after the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch from COVID-19, another Republican legislative leader announced she has contracted the illness.
The House Speaker pro tem, Rep. Kimberly Rice (R-Hudson), wrote of her COVID-19 diagnosis on Facebook Saturday.
"I will beat covid," she wrote. "I’m feeling horrible but prayers are appreciated."
Appointed speaker pro tem earlier this month, Rice became second-in-command of the House after Hinch's death. Deputy Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) has become acting speaker.
The National Guard is offering COVID-19 tests to state lawmakers.
Rice asked that any debate over whether COVID-19 is real not take place on her Facebook page.
"If you feel the need for that please keep it on your wall not mine because I’m too busy struggling to breath(e) to fight with anyone. Take care everyone and be safe."