More than two dozen groups plan to rally at the State House in opposition to the proposed two-year state budget just as it goes to an up-or-down vote Thursday morning.
Lining up against the bill at the 10 a.m. rally Thursday will be advocates for racial justice, reproductive rights, public education, disability rights, tax fairness and climate change response.
Meanwhile, leading supporters of the $13.5 billion spending plan say that with less than 48 hours remaining they are fighting an uphill battle to convince some rank-and-file Republican lawmakers to drop their opposition to the budget trailer bill (HB 2) over provisions for emergency powers and a voluntary family leave program.
“Right now, they are upside down, and it will be interesting to see if they can pull it all together,” said Greg Moore, state director of the Americans for Prosperity chapter.
“They started out with 120 hard conservatives they needed to convince. They’ve gotten to 90 of them, but the final 30 are tough, and you’ve got to close the deal with more than half of them to have a fighting chance.”
“We’ve seen some really great and awful budgets coming forward. One of the most dangerous discussions about the budget this year is these are broad changes that will fundamentally alter what New Hampshire looks like,” said Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of the liberal Granite State Progress, which is organizing the anti-budget protest.
Speakers at the rally will include James McKim, president of the Manchester NAACP chapter; 2020 Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky; Grace Kindeke and Maggie Fogarty of the American Friends Services Committee; Katie Lessard of 350 N.H., a climate change action group; Asma Elhuni of Rights and Democracy N.H.; and the Rev. John Gregory Davis of the Meriden Congregational Church.
“We are lucky in New Hampshire to have so many organizations focused on making sure every Granite Stater has an opportunity to live their life in a healthy, strong, equitable way.It is clear to us this budget really sets us back,” Rice Hawkins said. “There is one person that could have stopped this insanity, and that is Chris Sununu.”
Budget bill boosters
The governor has joined the lobbying effort for the budget, making a pitch to House Republicans who met in a closed-door caucus last Friday.
Others who spoke to the group included Moore, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton, former House Speaker Bill O’Brien of Nashua, and Shannon McGinley of Bedford, executive director of Cornerstone Action, a socially conservative interest group.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, has called this budget agreement a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” because it would cut taxes across the board, provide education choice, a new Department of Energy, renewable energy reform and spending cuts over the next two years.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, has been making the case with individual lawmakers that changes in the balance of power in during future emergencies, though less than what the House Freedom Caucus wants, still provide stronger leverage for legislators.
The current language provides for ending future states of emergency after 90 days by a majority vote of the House and Senate.
Former Sen. Dan Feltes of Concord, Sununu’s Democratic opponent in the 2020 general election, took to social media to rebut the GOP narrative.
Feltes said this state budget doesn’t cut spending as much as the GOP claims.
“About $185 million from 'Meals & Rooms' is moved off-budget into a restricted fund... a budget gimmick that hides a spending increase,” Feltes said.
“That’s not even considering 'one-time' spends from surplus, a surplus driven by the last Democratic budget.”
Possible voucher delay
Moore said one strong argument for supporting the budget is that its rejection could endanger vouchers for parents who send their children to private, religious, charter or alternative public schools outside their neighborhoods.
Those vouchers would be given out this September.
Rejecting the budget could lead to a three-month continuing resolution to keep state government operating at current spending levels.
That could mean 1,000 parents or more could have to wait a year to get any help, Moore said.
Only families with incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level are eligible for these accounts.
“An entire year’s worth of kids would not be able to enroll in school with this support,” Moore said.
The Planned Parenthood Action Fund began airing digital ads attacking Sununu’s support for the ban on late-term abortions.
“It’s clear that all over New Hampshire people are appalled by this cruel budget. If the governor signs this budget, he will be banning abortion and criminalizing doctors at the disregard of hundreds of New Hampshire medical experts’ opposition. Pro-choice governors don’t sign abortion bans,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs.
Drew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, said the abortion ban was in the mainstream, though it contains no exceptions for rape or incest.
“Currently, 43 states limit late-term abortions. The current budget package would add New Hampshire to that list, prohibiting the practice after the 24th week of pregnancy, except in cases where the procedure would protect the life, health or well-being of the pregnant mother,” Cline said.