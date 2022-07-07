KEENE -- The Cheshire County Democrats are planning an “Anti-Free-State-Project Protest” rally Saturday afternoon to call out project members who run for office as Republicans, and sometimes Democrats, to subvert “common good” policies and laws across the state.
“They are no longer a fringe element,” Mohammad A. Saleh, chairman of the Cheshire County Democrats, said Thursday, saying that 50 members of the state’s legislature are members of the Free State Project.
Free Staters are starting to have an impact on New Hampshire on a state-level and increasingly in small towns such as Croydon.
This March, Saleh said, Free Staters living in Croydon gutted the small town’s school budget, causing residents to rise up and refund it at a special school district meeting. The event even drew national attention, he said.
Along with school budgets, funding for roads, police and other emergency services are on the line, he said. These are “common good” services most people agree are important for their communities, he said.
“Sadly the Republican Party is not standing up to them,” Saleh said. “It’s time for Republicans to realize these are not Republicans, they are just extremists running under your umbrella.”
More and more, Free Staters are running for office -- for their local school boards and as Republicans, and sometimes as Democrats, on the state level, he said. They are “infiltrating” the state government without revealing their Free State status, he said.
“Their goal is to win at any cost, their alliance is not with a Democrat Party or the Republican Party but the Republican Party has embraced them,” Saleh said. “The majority leader of the State House is a Free State Project member.”
Saleh said this is the second such rally to be held. The first was held in Rindge a few weeks ago.
“It can affect anybody, in any town, and we should be aware that they are exploiting our lack of awareness,” Saleh said.
Ian Freeman of Keene, an active Free State Project member, said Thursday he wasn’t aware of Saturday’s rally, but said it is a sign the Free State Project is making headway.
“They wouldn’t be doing this if we weren’t having an effect. It’s a huge endorsement,” Freeman said, adding these types of events are happening in other parts of the state as well. “Anywhere else you go, anywhere else in the United States, Libertarians are a sideshow. The fact that there are actually protests happening all over New Hampshire is an incredible endorsement of these migrations.”
Freeman is a member of Free Keene, a group of Free Staters in the Keene area. He is also currently running for state Senate, District 10, as a Republican.
Freeman said he agrees with Saleh that no one should run for office and not reveal what they stand for.
“Most of the people I know are pretty out there, they are known Libertarians, but there have been so many Free Staters that have moved out here I don’t know them all,” he said.
However, he added, it is the two-party system in New Hampshire that pushes candidates into one of the two parties.
“If they don’t like it they should change the ballot access laws,” Freeman said.
To run with any party other than the Democrat or Republican parties requires a petition and a certain number of signatures. Freeman said if he were to run as a member of the Green Party of Libertarian Party he would be required to gather signatures from the district he is running in. But to run as a Democrat or Republican all he needs is $10.
"It’s much easier to walk into the city clerk’s office and give them $10 bucks," he said. "In my case it was $10 and a short form. ... The thing is, Democrats and Republicans, they don’t want more choices.”
The Free State Project started in 2001, based on the idea that if at least 20,000 Libertarians moved to one low-population state they could create a Libertarian led-state. New Hampshire was chosen as that state and as of 2022 more than 6,000 people have moved to New Hampshire as part of the Free State Project.
Members of the Keene Police Department said Thursday they had only been made aware of the event that day, but said Central Square plays host to many protests and rallies, which in recent years have all been peaceful. They said they are not concerned but just like any other event in Central Square they plan to monitor it for safety.
The rally is planned to take place Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at Keene Central Square.