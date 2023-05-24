Anti-sanctuary city bill hits House roadblock
The House Municipal and County Government Committee deadlocked, 10-10, over whether to kill a Senate-passed bill that would prevent a city or town from adopting a "sanctuary city" ordinance that declines to cooperate with the federal government over immigration cases.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A controversial Senate-passed bill to prevent cities and towns from adopting “sanctuary city” policies hit a roadblock before a key House committee Wednesday.

The House Municipal and County Government Committee deadlocked, 10-10, on whether to recommend the full House kill the bill (SB 132).