CONCORD — Social conservatives suffered some defeats on the anti-vaccine mandate front in this year’s legislative session, but five of their priority bills were signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Although Sununu openly battled with Rebuild NH and other anti-vaccine mandate groups on some topics, the scorecard shows several policy victories for those activists.
“RebuildNH is a grassroots volunteer organization and I’m extremely proud of our activists who have fought to bring these pieces of legislation to fruition,” said Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, the group’s executive director.
“These new laws are a monumental step towards protecting individual liberty in the Live Free or Die state.”
The group maintained that all told, 10 bills they pushed became law.
The latest batch of signed bills included one (HB 1455) from House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to block any state enforcement of federal vaccine mandates.
“New Hampshire has proven through thoughtful self-management, that we can move in the right direction toward normalcy without the interference of Washington, D.C.,” Packard said after the House passed it.
Packard proposed the legislation after President Joe Biden signed executive orders requiring vaccine mandates that affected more than 100 million people nationwide.
Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden’s most sweeping vaccine mandate, which would have affected everyone who worked for a company with at least 100 employees.
New Hampshire joined lawsuits challenging all three mandates Biden had pursued.
House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua argued federal rules did not recognize this exemption in Packard’s bill, and the change could put the state at risk of losing federal grants.
“HB 1455 is another attempt by Republicans to ostracize New Hampshire from the rest of the country, prohibiting us from complying with federal law and jeopardizing the healthcare of our citizens, all in the interest of baseless conspiracy theories,” Cote said in a statement.
“COVID is here for the long haul and scientists have worked for over 2 years now to set the nation up with accurate forms of testing, vaccines, and treatment to keep our communities as healthy as possible and our economy open. It is unclear whether this will block certain Medicaid/Medicare reimbursements and jeopardize the quality of healthcare for Granite Staters; therefore Democrats opposed the bill.”
Rep. Dennis Acton, R-Fremont, said these bills were a legitimate answer to government and health industry overreach during the pandemic.
“Many of these bills were pushback in response to what we have been through. They didn’t just materialize out of thin air. They came from what we have endured during COVID, and it has been intense,” Acton said.
Some bills watered down
Some of the anti-mandate forces’ victories came after legislative leaders agreed to water them down.
For example, Rep. Thomas Lanzara, R-Nashua, had proposed (HB 1495) to bar any company from imposing a vaccine mandate.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association came out against the measure, noting federal courts let stand vaccine mandates for all health care workers and some government contractors.
The hospital lobby urged the House to kill it.
Instead, the state Senate amended and the House agreed to exempt from the ban any “medical facility, or a provider which is subject to a valid and enforceable Medicare or Medicaid condition of participation that imposes a vaccination requirement.”
In one striking case, lawmakers from both parties worked to pass one of these reforms.
This new law (HB 1466) expands the rights of doctors to prescribe medications for “off-label” uses.
The reworked plan extended protection to doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants for using off-label drugs as long as the decision was made on the basis of “sound, scientific medical evidence” and the health care provider had the signed, informed consent of the patient who wanted the drug.
The bill subjects providers to the same “standard of care” in using these drugs as they have in prescribing medications for their labeled purposes.
“I feel more comfortable with the way this is worded that it would protect the physicians as well as the patients,” said Rep. Gary Woods, D-Bow, a retired hand surgeon and former president of the New Hampshire Medical Society.
Ivermectin, masks
The anti-vaccine mandate forces’ biggest setbacks were Sununu’s vetoes of bills that would have outlawed face covering mandates in public schools (HB 1131), diluted a governor’s powers dealing with future emergencies (HB 275) and permitted doctors and pharmacies to dispense ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a prescription (HB 1022).
Legislative leaders said lawmakers would likely return for a one-day session in the fall to take up Sununu’s vetoes.
Rebuild NH promised in the coming weeks to produce a scorecard of how all lawmakers voted on these and other issues.
“It is incumbent on all of us to make sure high-scoring RebuildNH lawmakers make it back into office and that we also elect a new crew of liberty-friendly legislators to replace those who thwarted our efforts so that we can advance enhancements to these laws and new measures that protect our liberty,” the group said on its Facebook page.
Two anti-vaccine mandate activists, Terese Grinnell of Loudon and Anne Copp of Nashua, are running in the GOP primary against Executive Councilors Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, and David Wheeler, R-Milford, respectively.
The Executive Council angered the movement after it agreed to accept federal grants to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Councilors dropped their opposition to the grant after adopting a resolution stating that the state did not have to comply with any federal vaccine requirements.