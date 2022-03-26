CONCORD — With several states moving quickly to suspend their gas taxes, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu pleaded with the Republican-led Legislature to give drivers some relief from soaring prices at the pump.
“There is a huge opportunity to say, ‘Look, Washington has screwed this up’ and this is a great chance for New Hampshire to push back and give consumers some type of reprieve,” Sununu said last week.
On that front, House budget writers stumbled badly out of the starting blocks, offering and then dropping two attempts to craft some cash benefit for New Hampshire car and truck owners.
Sununu injected election politics into the debate by dismissing U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s proposed federal gas tax holiday as “a gimmick” that shows the Democrat has little experience cutting taxes.
On March 11, when Sununu first floated the idea of suspending the state’s 23-cent gas tax for a few months, he was on the leading edge of governors nationwide publicly promoting ways to help their consumers.
“If the Legislature today wanted to propose a gas tax cut, I am on it,” Sununu told the New England Council in Manchester. “Something might be temporary, but something just to spur what’s happening.”
But now Sununu finds himself playing catch-up, watching his peers from both parties help their residents:
• Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a conservative Republican, signed a state law suspending his state’s 29.1-cent gas tax for three months starting March 11.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican, signed his own 30-day suspension of that state’s 36.1-cent tax effective March 16. Last week, he said the state should consider extending it another few months.
• Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a liberal Democrat, will within days make his state the third to act, signing a 90-day suspension of its 25-cent tax unanimously adopted by the legislature.
• California Gov. Gavin Newsom, also a liberal Democrat, predicted he would soon have the most ambitious proposal, which would hand residents up to two $400 debit cards to offset the 53.3-cent gas tax in the Golden State, where prices average $5.90 a gallon.
Lowest in Northeast
New Hampshire’s gasoline tax is the lowest in the Northeast and 16th lowest in the U.S. The national average state tax is 38.69 cents a gallon.
AAA reported the average price here last week was $4.19 a gallon, 3 cents less than a week prior but $1.46 more than a year ago.
During three terms, Sununu has been able to cut taxes, including those on business, room and meals, and interest and dividends.
This campaign already has become his most difficult sales job, even though Republicans control both houses of the Legislature.
“Now is the time. Don’t wait for the summer. Do it in April and May. You don’t want to get left behind in that opportunity,” Sununu implored.
Residents, he said, “are just begging the Legislature to step up and give them a few months of a break.”
Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, said a gas tax break is not his top priority.
During an interview, Morse said he’s working on a plan that would offer significant tax relief for all residents, using some of a budget surplus that could grow as big as $300 million by mid-2023.
“I want a package that can be as big and productive as possible for taxpayers, and doing that (suspending the gas tax) means there is $20 million less that we could do,” Morse said.
Morse won’t say it publicly, but he appeared to box himself in on the issue by calling Hassan’s federal gas tax holiday a “phony gimmick.”
Sununu seemed eager to give Morse cover when asked why he also lampooned Hassan when she came up with the same idea before he did.
“No, I called Maggie Hassan’s approach to it a gimmick because she’s never cut a tax in her life. No one thinks Maggie Hassan is going to cut the tax. No one thinks she is even for it because she’s never done it,” Sununu said.
“Yeah, it was a gimmick because it was coming from her and the Democratic establishment. It is a reality for Republicans here in Concord because Republicans have a great history of slashing taxes over the past five years.”
Hassan fires back
Late last week, Hassan said her tax-cutting record in the Senate included doubling the research and development tax credit as governor and cutting taxes for small businesses hit hard during the pandemic.
“As governor and senator, I have successfully cut taxes many times, for small businesses, Gold Star families, parents, and New Hampshire start-ups,” Hassan said in a statement.
“As the governor knows, it is members of his own party — including Chuck Morse — who are blocking action to help bring down gas prices and provide Granite Staters with much-needed relief.”
State Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, a Democratic candidate for governor, would support cutting only half of the state’s gasoline tax for three months, in part because out-of-state residents will get much of the benefit of the lower prices.
Sherman said there must be a verified way to ensure gas station operators pass on all of the temporary tax cut and not pocket some of it.
“Without that, you aren’t really doing our consumers any favors and people are profiting on their misery,” Sherman said.
The House Finance Committee rejected letting residents apply for two months of rebates from their gasoline taxes or giving them a $25 car registration break.
Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, said the rebate idea would have ensured only New Hampshire residents would get the benefit.
But Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan told House budget writers she’d need nearly 100 temporary staffers to process these checks.
“That idea was dead on arrival because you were asking people to collect their receipts and hire staff,” Sununu said.
“No, the way to do this is cut 23 cents at the pump. Let’s make it simple.”
Sununu said engaged New Hampshire consumers will help make sure gas stations don’t price-gouge.
“Our differential in price between New Hampshire and Massachusetts is always usually the same, a nickel or seven cents,” Sununu said. “We need to see that differential at the pump between the 23-cent cut and the seven cents.”
Efforts lag nearby
Close to home, Sununu still has some time as similar efforts by politicos in neighboring states are further behind.
The Massachusetts Senate voted, 28-11, last week against a three-month suspension. Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, have yet to endorse the idea.
The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a pro-free enterprise think tank that has backed many of Sununu’s initiatives, came out solidly against it last week.
“If the state has an ongoing surplus of recurring revenues, it should consider another tax rate cut,” President Drew Cline wrote.
“As the Tax Foundation has pointed out regarding a federal gas tax holiday, it would do nothing to change the underlying causes of gas price increases and could create other problems. Though it sounds like a nice way to give consumers some short-term relief, a gas tax holiday is not sound policy.”
The issue has revealed splits among Republicans running for other offices.
Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek went with GOP congressional hopeful Matt Mowers of Gilford and other candidates to a Derry gas station last Thursday to hammer President Joe Biden over gas taxes.
GOP Senate candidate Kevin Smith of Londonderry ridiculed the federal tax holiday.
“I don’t support a temporary gas tax gimmick and neither does Maggie Hassan, not really. She wants more taxes. So it’s all a bunch of malarkey, as Joe Biden would say,” Smith said.
But Gail Huff Brown of Rye, a GOP hopeful for the U.S. House, disagreed.
“I don’t think it’s just malarkey that we have to find a way to put money into people’s pockets,” Huff Brown said.
“Don’t talk to me about the long-term debt and government spending. We need money in people’s pockets.”